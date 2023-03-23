John Wick: Chapter 4 Eying Massive Opening Weekend Box Office Haul

The fourth installment in the popular John Wick franchise is likely going to be the highest earner of the series to-date. John Wick: Chapter 4, hitting theaters this weekend, has been tracking for a big weekend for some time now. As we get closer to its debut, however, those projections are rising, all-but confirming John Wick: Chapter 4 will deliver the best opening of the entire franchise.

Earlier this month, John Wick: Chapter 4 was projected to earn around $64 million in its first weekend here in North America. That was enough for a franchise-best opening, but the estimates have only gotten higher since then. According to Variety, the latest tracking shows John Wick: Chapter 4 eying an opening weekend of up to $70 million.

The new John Wick is also looking to make some big waves in international markets when it hits theaters. The film is opening in 71 territories this weekend and is expected to earn anywhere from $30-$45 million from those markets. This would give John Wick a global opening in the range of $100-$115 million.

With these numbers, it's clear that hype surrounding Keanu Reeves' acclaimed action franchise is at an all-time high.

How Long Is John Wick: Chapter 4?

John Wick: Chapter 4 is the longest entry in the series to-date, coming in at two hours and 50 minutes. Believe it or not, the original cut was even longer. Director Chad Stahelski recently told IndieWire that the first cut of John Wick 4 was nearly four hours long.

"To be really honest with you, zero was planned out," Stahelski said. "Our first cut was three hours and 45 minutes, and it felt like three hours and 45 minutes. We were like, 'Oh, we're screwed.'"

"You just compress, compress, compress," added editor Nathan Orloff. "I went through a pass where anytime someone repeated an idea they had already expressed, I cut it out. No repeated ideas. it's a very linear story, so there wasn't a ton of reconstruction or rearrangement we could do. It was just a matter of sifting out what we didn't need."

John Wick: Chapter 4 arrives in theaters everywhere this weekend.