Does Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Have a Post-Credit Scene?

Comic book movies have a fine tradition of often placing post-credit scenes once their film wraps. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe becoming world-renown for dropping major hints for its future in some of its biggest films, does the latest entry in Miles Morales' silver screen adventure do the same? Considering Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is the second of three films, fans should prepare for the latest animated film from Sony Pictures to have some big revelations. However, do said revelations translate into a big post-credit scene?

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse takes place a little over a year following the conclusion of the first film in the series, with Miles Morales gaining notoriety for being his world's one and only Friendly Neighborhood Wall-Crawler. Still, the life of a webslinger can get lonely at times and Miles finds himself longing for the friends he made in Into The Spider-Verse, including the likes of Spider-Gwen and Peter B. Parker. Unfortunately, Morales is about to have his wish granted as a cadre of Spider-Men from across the multiverse have an ax to grind with Miles for some unexpected reasons.

Spider-Man: Across The Post Credit-Verse

Surprisingly enough, there is not a post-credit scene in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, with the only thing coming close being a reminder that Miles Morales will return in 2024 with the arrival of the third film, Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse. Without getting too deep into spoiler territory, the lack of a post-credit scene might sting even more as the sequel ends on quite the cliffhanger. Miles Morales might have found his legs as his universe's Spider-Man but he has some unexpected problems to deal with that are both from, and outside, his original universe.

Recently, Comicbook.com's own Aaron Perine was able to chat with Producer Peter Ramsey about the upcoming third film. Ramsey had this to say in building up Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse, "If there's one thing anyone's learned from these movies, the sky really is the limit. It's imagination and there's hundreds of people that bring their imagination to the table and nothing can stop that."

Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, hitting theaters on June 2nd.

Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.