AMC Theaters Announces Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Poster Giveaway

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse fans can get a free poster with their purchase of a ticket from certain AMC Theaters. Now, those viewers will have to be seeing the movie in Dolby Cinema or IMAX this weekend. They'll be very happy to hear that Eisner-Award-winning artist Bill Sienkiewicz provided the art on the full-size poster. His work greatly influenced the approach to Kingpin for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. So, there's a lot to be excited about this weekend at the movies. Check out the poster for yourself down below!

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak to Joaquim Dos Santos and Justin K. Thompson about what guides them through these movies. In the end, the emotions really matter. "I mean, look, that's, we've all been on that journey too," Dos Santos said. "I've been at the end of the line where I'm like, I don't know what the next step is for me. I will say animation saved my life. I was at a point in my life where I was like, I don't know what's going to happen next. I don't know. And it was animation that sort of came in and swept me off my feet and provided for me. So I think that relatability again is something we can impose on Miles and wonder what is he going to do? What's the thing that's going to save Miles?"

(Photo: AMC Theatres/Sony Pictures Animation)

Fellow co-director Justin K. Thompson added, "I think, I think as long as we focus on our characters, as long as we focus on why he's doing what he's doing and why it matters, I think that will always be our North Star no matter what. But I can tell you, I can promise you it's going to be amazing. It's going to be spectacular. It's going to be fantastic. It's going to be Spider Man."

What's Happens In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

"Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore ) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld ) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac )."

"Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham."

Are you going to see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse tonight? Let us know down in the comment