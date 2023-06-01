Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Teased by Producer, "Sky is the Limit"

As Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse gets ready to enter theaters, the creatives behind the franchise will soon prepare themselves to start developing the third film in the franchise, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. At the red carpet premiere for Across the Spider-Verse, ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine asked Spider-Verse producer Peter Ramsey for some insight on the direction of Beyond. Though Ramsey was careful so as not to spoil anything, he said there's nothing holding the filmmakers of the movie back from telling the story they want to tell.

"If there's one thing anyone's learned from these movies, the sky really is the limit," Ramsey tells us. "It's imagination and there's hundreds of people that bring their imagination to the table and nothing can stop that."

While no details of the plot have be unveiled, fans are sure to expect more Spider-Men than ever before. In fact, the count has risen from Into the Spider-Verse to Across the Spider-Verse, with hundreds of the web-slingers appearing in the sequel.

"The exact number? Oh boy, we kept adding, like all the way up until the very end," Across director Justin Thompson told Collider in a recent interview. "Honestly, I'm gonna be level with you, we just finished the film, like in the last like two weeks, and I don't think I've had time to pause and actually take a final count. But I think it was about 280 the last time I looked in. Just to be clear, that doesn't mean specific, unique characters that you might recognize, it might mean variations as well. But if you're just talking about named characters, then I think there's probably about 95."

Miles Morales returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, hitting theaters on June 2nd. Miles (Shamiek Moore) reunites with fellow heroes Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) for another web-swinging adventure through the multiverse, finding himself at odds with the Spider-Society led by Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac). Other new heroes include Spider-Woman Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), and Pavitr Prabhakar (Karan Soni), while new villain the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) also enters the fray. The sequel to Sony Pictures' hit 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and written by the team of Chris Miller, Phil Lord, and Dave Callaham.