Dolittle Gets Massive Endorsement from Britney Spears

Robert Downey Jr.’s Dolittle has one high-profile fan in Britney Spears. The pop music legend took to Instagram to tell her fans about the film and how much fun she had watching it with her family. The reviews weren’t exactly kind when the film released in theaters, but with everyone home because of the coronavirus pandemic, it could see a second life. There are so many celebrities voicing the animal characters along with Downey, it could be a great choice for parents looking for a break from animated features.

“This movie is a must see !!! @RobertDowneyJr is so genuine you fall in love with him ….. the animal characters are hilarious and there seems to be a Special Tone throughout the whole movie which I find hard to find these days,” she wrote. “So if you watch this movie and you’re as enamored as I was with his jackets and clothing …. don’t get lost like I did just remember he’s a man who can speak to animals and he’s brilliant !!!!! Pss …. how long has it been since you’ve seen what you’ve wanted to see ….. I can’t even count how many movies I’ve watched in this quarantine so far !!!!!

Comicbook.com’s Charlie Ridgely was impressed by the heart on display in Dolittle:

“The biggest thing going for Dolittle, however, is the heart at its core. This movie has a lot of charm hidden beneath the surface, no matter how low it reaches for its fruits. Dolittle strikes the right balance between goofball humor and good-natured sincerity rather well. Its charm and antics aren’t always blended perfectly, and they often make for off-putting tonal shifts at the most unexpected times, but both elements are nevertheless present throughout. If Dolittle was all heart and lacked heartbroken dragonflies, it would be difficult to get through. If it contained only immature jokes with no charm or story to speak of, well, the Cats comparison would be more than fair. By combining what feels like two completely different movies into one, Dolittle creates something worth investing in.”

Dolittle is now available on Video on Demand and Blu-ray. So, the option is there for anyone looking to take the plunge. The film stars Robert Downey Jr. as the titular doctor, who is gifted with the ability to speak to animals. An all-star cast is on hand, which includes Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Harry Collett, Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, and Marion Cotillard.

Have you seen Dolittle? What did you think? Let us know in the comments!

