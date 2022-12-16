Donald Glover to Star in and Produce Spider-Man Villain Movie Hypno-Hustler

Donald Glover is finding his way into the Spider-Verse once again — but not in a way that anyone was probably expecting. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Glover will be starring in and producing a feature film centered around Hypno-Hustler, a relatively-obscure Spider-Man villain from the 1970s. The script for the film will be written by Myles Murphy, the son of legendary comedian Eddie Murphy. The film, which will be part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe, does not currently have a title or a release date.

This comes after Glover was a pretty popular fancast among fans to portray the Miles Morales incarnation of Spider-Man, a thread that led to him voicing Miles in the Ultimate Spider-Man animated series, and briefly appearing as Miles' uncle, Aaron Davis / Shocker, in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Who is Marvel's Hypno-Hustler?

Created by Bill Mantlo and Frank Springer, Antoine Delsoin / Hypno-Hustler first debuted in 1978's Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man #24. The leader of a band dubbed the Mercy Killers, Hypno-Hustler uses his instruments to hypnotize his audience, and then rob them. The character has only had fifteen appearances in the decades that have followed, but is seen as a somewhat-infamous and bizarre part of Spider-Man's rogues gallery.

He has appeared in several Spider-Man-related video games, and in an episode of The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

What are Sony's Spider-Man movies?

This Hypno-Hustler movie will join an ever-growing and increasingly-eclectic crop of Sony's live-action Spider-Man movies, including several Venom films, this year's Morbius, and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web, and El Muerto movies. There are also plans for a Silk: Spider Society series to air on Prime Video, which is expected to launch several Spider-Man-related television shows.

"There are movies I would call adjunct to the Spider-Man universe," Sony president Tom Rothman previously said of Sony's Marvel plans (via Deadline). "That's Kraven, which we're shooting now, and Madame Web, which we'll start in the spring with S.J. Clarkson directing. And then there are many Marvel characters that are standalone."

