Silk: Spider Society Series Will Launch Spider-Man Live-Action TV Universe from Sony & Amazon

An entire live-action Spider-Man TV Universe is on the way, starting with the upcoming series Silk: Spider Society, which is in the works at Amazon/MGM and Sony Pictures Television. This Silk TV series will have Walking Dead Universe writer/producer Angela Kang serving as showrunner, as part of her overall deal with Amazon Studios. As previously rumored, Silk will also mark a partnership between Sony and Amazon, in order to build "a suite of live-action television series based on the Sony Pictures universe of Marvel characters, which includes over 900 characters." Silk: Spider Society will debut domestically on MGM+ (formerly EPIX) channel, followed by a global launch on Prime Video.

Angela Kang released a statement, which reads: "I'm beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career. I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive into my first challenge-bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen, "

Who Is Spider-Man's Silk?

Silk is Cindy Moon, a character who debuted in Amazing Spider-Man comics in the mid 2010s, created by writer Dan Slott and artist Humberto Ramos.

In the retcon origin story, Cindy was a Korean-American girl who was present on the class trip where Peter Parker was bitten by a radioactive spider; after Peter was bitten, Cindy was also bitten and gained her own version of spider-themed abilities. However, when Cindy was unable to control her powers she was taken away by a would-be mentor (Ezekiel)and spent years training, before being locked away in a facility with other Spider-powered warriors, in effort to hide form the Multiversal stalker of all Spider-warriors, Morlun. When Peter Parker/Spider-Man finally defeated Morlun, Cindy was freed back into the world and became the hero Silk.

What Is the Silk TV Series About?

Here's the series description for Silk: Spider Society, via Amazon Studios and Sony:

Based on characters created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, Silk: Spider Society is inspired by the Marvel comics and follows Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk.

Based on that particular title (Silk: Spider Society), it sounds like Sony and Amazon are indeed jumping into producing an entire live-action Spider-Verse saga, across both TV and films. Cindy Moon's story involved her being locked away with other Spider-themed warriors (or "Spider-Totems"), and this show's name suggests that a larger ensemble of the secret society built by Ezekiel could be featured in this show, at least in flashbacks.

It's also interesting to get this announcement while Sony is currently in production on its Madame Web movie. That film is rumored to be an ambitious introduction to a major Spider-Man Universe story, which sees various Spider-Totems and supporting characters coming together to protect the timeline of Peter Parker's birth and transformation into Spider-Man. Based on the nature of the bad guy/threat in that movie, there could be an easy bridge to kicking-off the story of Cindy Moon's re-emergence in society.

