Silk: Spider Society Series Will Launch Spider-Man Live-Action TV Universe from Sony & Amazon
An entire live-action Spider-Man TV Universe is on the way, starting with the upcoming series Silk: Spider Society, which is in the works at Amazon/MGM and Sony Pictures Television. This Silk TV series will have Walking Dead Universe writer/producer Angela Kang serving as showrunner, as part of her overall deal with Amazon Studios. As previously rumored, Silk will also mark a partnership between Sony and Amazon, in order to build "a suite of live-action television series based on the Sony Pictures universe of Marvel characters, which includes over 900 characters." Silk: Spider Society will debut domestically on MGM+ (formerly EPIX) channel, followed by a global launch on Prime Video.
Angela Kang released a statement, which reads: "I'm beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career. I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive into my first challenge-bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen, "
Who Is Spider-Man's Silk?
Silk is Cindy Moon, a character who debuted in Amazing Spider-Man comics in the mid 2010s, created by writer Dan Slott and artist Humberto Ramos.
In the retcon origin story, Cindy was a Korean-American girl who was present on the class trip where Peter Parker was bitten by a radioactive spider; after Peter was bitten, Cindy was also bitten and gained her own version of spider-themed abilities. However, when Cindy was unable to control her powers she was taken away by a would-be mentor (Ezekiel)and spent years training, before being locked away in a facility with other Spider-powered warriors, in effort to hide form the Multiversal stalker of all Spider-warriors, Morlun. When Peter Parker/Spider-Man finally defeated Morlun, Cindy was freed back into the world and became the hero Silk.
What Is the Silk TV Series About?
Here's the series description for Silk: Spider Society, via Amazon Studios and Sony:
Based on characters created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, Silk: Spider Society is inspired by the Marvel comics and follows Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk.
Based on that particular title (Silk: Spider Society), it sounds like Sony and Amazon are indeed jumping into producing an entire live-action Spider-Verse saga, across both TV and films. Cindy Moon's story involved her being locked away with other Spider-themed warriors (or "Spider-Totems"), and this show's name suggests that a larger ensemble of the secret society built by Ezekiel could be featured in this show, at least in flashbacks.
It's also interesting to get this announcement while Sony is currently in production on its Madame Web movie. That film is rumored to be an ambitious introduction to a major Spider-Man Universe story, which sees various Spider-Totems and supporting characters coming together to protect the timeline of Peter Parker's birth and transformation into Spider-Man. Based on the nature of the bad guy/threat in that movie, there could be an easy bridge to kicking-off the story of Cindy Moon's re-emergence in society.
Here's the full press release for Silk: Spider Society and the plans for Sony and Amazon's live-action Spider-Man TV Universe:
CULVER CITY, California – November 17, 2022 – MGM+ and Prime Video announced today they have ordered a suite of live-action television series based on the Sony Pictures universe of Marvel characters, which includes over 900 characters. The first series to be produced under the multi-series agreement is Silk: Spider Society, from Sony Pictures Television. The highly anticipated series will debut domestically on MGM+'s linear channel and globally on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories thereafter.
As part of her recently signed multi-year overall television deal, Angela Kang will serve as showrunner. Kang developed the series with Academy Award winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal who will serve as executive producers.
"Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Sony's recent live-action and animated reimagining of the Spider-Man franchise has represented some of the most dynamic superhero storytelling in film," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. "Together with Angela Kang's creative vision, we couldn't be more pleased to bring Silk: Spider Society to our MGM+ and Prime Video customers."
"We can't wait to bring the adventures of Cindy Moon to life, thanks to the creative dream team of Chris and Phil, Angela and Amy, along with our partners at Marvel and Amazon," said Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios. "We know this exciting series with new and never-before-seen characters and storylines will wow audiences watching first on linear MGM+ and then around the world on Prime Video."
"Angela is a pro's pro whose perspective and creativity we greatly respect and admire. She's also a hell of a lot of fun. She loves these characters and we feel really lucky for the chance to work with her to bring Cindy Moon's story to the world" said Lord and Miller.
Angela Kang is a Korean-American television writer and producer currently serving as showrunner on The Walking Dead and is executive producing its untitled Daryl spinoff. Additionally, she is developing multiple projects for the studio and network as a producer, including a series adaptation of the acclaimed fantasy novel Black Sun with the author Rebecca Roanhorse penning a pilot, and an adaptation of the near sci-fi novel The Postmortal by Drew Magary with executive producer Scott Derrickson. Kang launched her own production company in 2020, titled Kang & Co Entertainment, and hired Walking Dead producer Jason Sax who continues to serve as executive vice president of development.