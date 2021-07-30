Jennifer Lawrence Injured While Filming Netflix Movie

✖

Production has been temporarily suspended on the set of Netflix's Don't Look Up, after an on-set accident reportedly injured star Jennifer Lawrence. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news -- which was initially shared by TMZ -- late last week, revealing that Lawrence sustained minor injuries after a controlled glass explosion on the film's set went wrong, sending shards of glass flying. The scene being filmed involved both Lawrence and Timothee Chalamet, and reportedly resulted. in Lawrence's eyelid getting mildly injured. The report indicates that production was temporarily suspended on Friday, but that Lawrence is expected to return to filming on Monday.

The Adam McKay-directed film will follow two low-level scientists (played by Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio) who, upon discovering that a meteor will strike the Earth in six months, go on a media tour to try to warn the world, but find an unreceptive and unbelieving populace.

The cast of Don't Look Up will also include Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Rob Morgan, and Cate Blanchett. Chalamet, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, and Tomer Sisley are all set to have cameos in the film.

"The fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way," McKay previously said of the film.

"Adam has always had great timing when it comes to making smart, relevant and irreverent films that depict our culture." Netflix's Head of Film Scott Stuber added. "Even if he somehow ends up predicting planet Earth's imminent demise, we're excited to add this to our slate before it all comes to an end."

Don't Look Up does not currently have a release date, but is expected to debut on Netflix.