Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead Reboot in the Works

One of the '90s most beloved coming-of-age comedies is getting a modern update. According to a new report, Treehouse Pictures has put a "diverse" remake of Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, the 1991 comedy originally starring Christina Applegate, Joanna Cassidy, and Josh Charles, into development. This new version will be reportedly be set in the present-day and revolve around an African American family. The film will be written by Chuck Hayward, with Bille Woodruff lined up to direct.

The original Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead follows Sue Ellen Crandell, a teenager who is forced to take charge of her four younger siblings when their mom leaves town and the wicked babysitter her mother hired suddenly dies.

“Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead is an iconic cult classic,” Treehouse president Justin Nappi said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing audiences a new interpretation that is as funny and outrageous as the original but also smart and connected to the world today.”

“I’m amazed at how many people can quote dialogue from the original film, and I think this team has a fresh and modern approach to the story that will resonate in a brand-new way," executive producer Michael Phillips, who also served the same role on the original film, added.

Woodruff is known for helming films like Beauty Shop, The Perfect Match, and Honey, as well as episodes of Black Lightning, Claws, and Nat Geo's upcoming Genius: Aretha miniseries. Chuck's filmography includes Dear White People and Mixed-ish, as well as the Netflix film Step Sisters.

Producers on the project will include Nappi, Juliet Berman, and Oren Segal. Executive producers will include Phillips, Juliana Maio, and Tova Laiter.

Despite a mediocre box office performance, Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead has been elevated into cult classic status, with much of the film still being quotable or buzzworthy all these years later.

"I can almost guarantee you — without that title, nobody would remember the movie," John Landau, who wrote the original film, said in a 2015 interview with Buzzfeed. "I really think it's part of what elevated it into cult status. It's such a provocative title. Sometimes writers think we know best, but in this instance, I think it was a smart choice to change the title.”

h/t: Deadline

