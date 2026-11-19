H.E.R.B.I.E. is getting a brand-new look in Avengers: Doomsday, and this recent update on the movie proves that audiences are going to be divided (at the very least) on this change. Doomsday is just around the corner with a Dec. 18 release date, and of the confirmed characters, the Fantastic Four members are some of the most highly anticipated. For one, the Doomsday trailers already confirmed that the movie is remaining loyal to the comics in that Doctor Doom, Reed Richards, and Sue Storm are going to have a very complicated dynamic that comes with its own baggage and history. However, Sue and Reed aren’t the only Fantastic Four members getting audiences excited.

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For one, Sue and Reed’s son, Franklin, is one of the most powerful characters in Marvel Comics, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps has already confirmed that the MCU is maintaining that too, given that Franklin brought his mother back to life. He will therefore, presumably, be a key character in the fight against Doom. Perhaps slightly less beneficial on that front, but still a very beloved character, the Fantastic Four’s robot, H.E.R.B.I.E., will be returning to the big screen in Doomsday, and it was already confirmed that he would be sporting a design change. Now, though, a closer look at Doomsday has made it clear that this really will be a significant change—and it’s going to ruffle feathers. Take a look at H.E.R.B.I.E.’s new design below.

H.E.R.B.I.E. Has Lost His Retro Look in Doomsday

When H.E.R.B.I.E. was introduced in the MCU, he featured a very charming 1960s-era style. Given that Doomsday is setting up a multiversal event and it’s safe to assume time has passed since First Steps, it was always likely that H.E.R.B.I.E.’s design would be updated at least a little for the new movie. However, this new look at Doomsday has confirmed that this won’t be all that minor of a change at all. Instead, H.E.R.B.I.E. is showing off an entirely new look, and it’s very likely to cause some controversy within the fanbase, especially for those who loved H.E.R.B.I.E.’s original design (or simply don’t want to see major changes for the character in general).

New look at Yelena Belova, Captain America, Reed Richards, Shang-Chi and H.E.R.B.I.E. in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’



(via @empiremagazine) pic.twitter.com/vTZBX4o7a8 — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) November 19, 2026

On the positive side, this new image confirms that Doomsday is going to feature some unexpected but nevertheless perfect team-ups. In this image alone, H.E.R.B.I.E. is walking alongside Yelena Belova, and they will almost certainly be a hilarious pair. This also bodes well regarding the fan concern that Doomsday was going to struggle to bring these various groups together, as Avengers: Infinity War had years and multiple projects to build up to that, and Doomsday will, seemingly, be bringing these universes together with minimal preamble. Hopefully, though, this image is a sign that the groups will mesh just fine. Now, it’s just waiting to see how audiences react to this H.E.R.B.I.E. change.

Do you like H.E.R.B.I.E.’s design change, or are you already missing the old retro style? Let us know in the comments down below.