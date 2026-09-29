Avengers: Doomsday ScreenX Trailer Just Revealed the Return of a Young Avenger

MCU fans are more than a little eager to find out what secrets Avengers: Doomsday will have in store, as there will no doubt be many. High on the list of questions that fans want the answers to is who may be appearing in the movie that hasn’t yet been announced or shown in the Doomsday trailers thus far. Of course, many in the Marvel fanbase have specific names in mind, from the very popular fan theory that Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch will be making her return following her apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to the ongoing rumor that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man could be making his MCU return in Doomsday, on the heels of his surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

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While those two possibilities and countless others remain anyone’s guess for now, one significant character return seems to have just been revealed in a SCREENX trailer for Doomsday. Specifically, because of the expanded view of the Doomsday trailer in this screening format, additional details have been shown in the clip in which Scott Lang embraces his daughter, Cassie. With this new view, it’s clear that they are standing in Kate Bishop’s apartment, seemingly suggesting that this Young Avenger is making her return.

The countdown has begun to Doomsday in SCREENX. Get tickets now: https://t.co/2PE7HtuuWK pic.twitter.com/GvHhlIfgSF — SCREENX (@screenxusa) September 28, 2026

Kate Bishop’s Doomsday Return Would Make Plenty of Sense

While showing her apartment isn’t official confirmation that Kate Bishop will be making her return in Doomsday, it’s perhaps as close as we’re going to get to direct confirmation ahead of the film’s December release. This appearance would also make plenty of sense. For one, Kate was set up as an important character, and then, like so many primarily MCU TV show characters, she kind of dropped off. For a time, though, it seemed like Marvel was setting up the Young Avengers, which would have seen her in a key role. It remains to be seen whether that will ever actually come about (and it’s feeling less and less likely all the time), but that certainly doesn’t mean her character should be pushed to the back burner, especially when it seems like the MCU is shifting towards a younger cast—just look at their picks for the X-Men, for example.

This decision would also be a way to bring Kate and Yelena back together on screen, which was one of the highlights of Hawkeye. Just based on the timing of Yelena’s arrival in that show, their shared screen time was limited; however, the scenes they did appear in together were among the funniest and (arguably) best in the show, and seeing that dynamic on the big screen would be all the better. This would also be Kate’s first substantial big screen appearance in the MCU. She did have a brief appearance in The Marvels, although she was far from a core character, and sadly, that movie also didn’t get as much attention on it, for various reasons. For all those reasons and more, it would be great to see Kate Bishop in Doomsday, and although it hasn’t been officially announced, it’s seeming like a strong possibility.

What do you think? Do you want to see Kate Bishop in Doomsday? Share your thoughts in the comments.