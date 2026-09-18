Avengers: Doomsday May Give One Marvel Hero a Comic Accurate Story Fans Have Been Waiting On

Avengers: Doomsday is undoubtedly going to be jam-packed with major character updates and interesting (and very complex) relationship dynamics, not only because, in classic Avengers movie fashion, it’s bringing together characters from so many different movies and shows, but also because many of these characters are heading into this story with significant complications already. For example, we already know that Bucky Barnes is heading up the New Avengers, which is likely going to pit him directly against Sam Wilson, with whom he has always had a very complicated dynamic. There’s also the matter of Loki’s return and the question of whether he will be reunited with his brother, Thor, who believes him to be truly dead at this point—and, it should be noted, he’s technically not wrong, as the Loki whom Thor knew and loved did die at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War.

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Adding to these complications is the fact that Doctor Doom is being introduced to the mix, and he’s not only going to make things thornier because he’s the villain. Rather, while his motivations remain somewhat unknown for now (but we do know he’s accusing the Avengers of living stolen lives in one Doomsday trailer), there have already been hints that things won’t be as straightforward as they might seem. In fact, it’s clear that Doom has some sort of deeper relationship with the main characters of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Sue Storm and Reed Richards in particular. In the trailer, Sue can be heard in voiceover saying that Doom was once kind and caring, and Reed asks Doom if he did “this,” although the “this” is currently unknown. Now, a new Doomsday rumor has suggested that this is only going to become even more complex in the movie.

Sue Will Reportedly Have a “Personal” Relationship With Doom in Doomsday

It was already clear that Sue and Reed were going to have a better understanding of and more familiarity with Doom than other characters in Doomsday, but it nevertheless still seemed like there was going to be a clear “us versus him” divide, with Doom fully the villain and the various other MCU characters clearly the heroes. However, a new rumor about Sue Storm has suggested something a little different, claiming that, in Doomsday, “Sue Storm will reportedly be put in a difficult position of trying to sympathize with her friend Doctor Doom while also trying to protect her family.” The post about this rumor adds, “She’s one of the few characters with a personal relationship with Doom who understands his motives.” It’s particularly interesting to note that Sue is specifically rumored to have sympathy for Doom, as that really blurs the lines here.

Granted, this isn’t an entirely new concept. Doom and Sue had a strange relationship in the comics as well, with Doom even becoming the godfather of Sue and Reed’s daughter, Valeria, after saving her life before she was born. Presumably, she’s not going to be a character in the MCU, but this nevertheless reflects a history of complicated dynamics—something that Doomsday will seemingly continue. This could end up having a significant effect on how the fanbase sees Sue, though. Based on the trailer and this rumor, it sounds like Sue’s feelings about Doom will be a lot more complicated than Reed’s. Right now, Sue is a beloved character, but can that really be maintained if she’s toeing the line with this brand-new villain?