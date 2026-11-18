Among the biggest shockers about Avengers: Doomsday was the news that Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the MCU, and now, we are finally hearing more from Downey himself about why he’s making this return, just one month ahead of Doomsday’s release. There’s no denying that Downey is one of the most iconic figures in the entire MCU, not only because Iron Man was the film that started it all but also because Downey became perhaps the single biggest name in the entire franchise. It was therefore a surprise—and, frankly, a heart breaking one—when Avengers: Endgame suggested the ship had well and truly sailed on Downey’s time with Marvel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, audiences now know that’s not true, but that has only led to more questions. Whereas Chris Evans’ return as Steve Rogers still has some questions related to what the implications of this return are, his appearance makes a fair bit of sense (especially now knowing that his decision to stay in the past caused Doomsday). With Downey playing Doctor Doom, though, so many major questions remain, from whether Doom is a Tony Stark variant, which the Russo brothers have repeatedly denied, to whether there is someone else actually under the mask. In all likelihood, we won’t get any major reveals until Doomsday his the big screen, but Downey has at least shared new insight into his choice to return. Check out his exact comments below.

Robert Downey Jr. Teases a Villain Worthy of His Return

In a new video shared by Marvel, Downey discusses his decision to return to the MCU, especially after feeling like his exit was definitive following Endgame. Among other things, in the video, Downey explains, “Any of these movies is only as good as its villain. Victor is a master manipulator, and because of that, there’s levels to the stakes here.” That alone suggests that we will be getting a Doctor Doom worthy of Downey’s return, which he ultimately reinforced in this very same video, saying, “We just really keep trying to earn it with every breath.” However, this goes beyond just hinting that the choice to bring Downey back will prove to be more than worth it. In fact, these details, along with the clip of the Downey as Doom reveal, in which Downey says, “New mask, same task,” might contain some hints about what’s to come.

Play video

For quite some time, there has been a theory running that Doom doesn’t actually look like Tony Stark, whether that’s a fake-out from Marvel itself with another actor really under the mask or another explanation, such as Victor just using his abilities to look like Tony in order to manipulate the Avengers. With Downey’s comments about Victor being a master manipulator, that may be exactly where this plot is headed, although there is still, of course, no confirmation to that effect.

Additionally, though, highlighting Downey’s previous “new mask, same task” comment seems most likely connected to the idea that Tony wanted “a suit of armor around the world,” and Doom, in his own very likely misguided way, likewise thinks he is doing what he’s doing to save the multiverse. Granted, there may be even more hints hidden in what Downey has said in this video, but these details alone should have audiences more than excited for the upcoming Avengers movie.

What’s your theory for why Robert Downey Jr. was cast to play Doom and what that might mean for the Doomsday story? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.