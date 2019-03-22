Dora The Explorer Live Action Movie Synopsis Revealed

Dora the Explorer made a big splash yesterday with the debut of a new poster and the promise of a new trailer for Dora and the Lost City of Gold, but Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures also revealed the official synopsis for the film, which gives us an idea of what Dora’s first live-action adventure will entail. Isabela Moner (Transformers: The Last Knight) will be bringing the lovable character to life here alongside her best buddy Boots the Monkey (played by Danny Trejo) and her allies Diego, Backpack and Map. It seems she’ll need all of them if she hopes to find her parents and solver an ancient mystery at the same time.

The official synopsis describes quite the epic adventure, and you can check it out right here. “Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora (Isabela Moner) for her most dangerous adventure ever – High School. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg), a mysterious jungle inhabitant (Eugenio Derbez), and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents (Eva Longoria, Michael Peña) and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost city of gold.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Typically Dora just travels with Boots, Backpack, and Map, as well as with Diego every so often, but here the description says other teens will be with her on the adventure. She probably didn’t bring them along willingly, so perhaps they end up all being pulled into this during a field trip or something, giving Dora the perfect excuse to show off her adventuring skills to her classmates. It’s also unknown what happened to her parents. Were they kidnapped and taken, or perhaps they ended up getting pulled into a place they can’t get out of during an expedition. We aren’t sure, but we can’t wait to see the trailer debut at this weekend’s Kids’ Choice Awards.

The film is produced by Kristin Burr, who is joined by executive producer John G. Scotti as well as executive producers Julia Pistor and Eugenio Derbez.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold stars Isabela Moner (Dora), Eva Longoria (Elena), Temuera Morrison (Powell), Jeffrey Wahlberg (Diego), Benicio Del Toro (Swiper), Michael Pena (Dora’s Father), Pia Miller (Diego’s Mother), Q’orianka Kilcher (Inca Princess Kawillaka), Eugenio Derbez (Alejandro Gutierrez), Adriana Barraza (Abuela Valerie), and Madeleine Madden (Sammy).

Dora and the Lost City of Gold hits theaters on August 2nd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!