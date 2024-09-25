DreamWorks 4K Blu-ray Deals: How To Train Your Dragon, Shrek, Prince of Egypt, and More

(Photo: DreamWorks Animation Blu-ray Deals )

If you have some DreamWorks Animation-sized holes in your 4K Blu-ray collection, GRUV is here to fill them with a huge sale that includes top franchises like Shrek, How To Train Your Dragon, Puss In Boots, Kung Fu Panda and more. Most of the films are in the $11- $13 range (with free shipping), and are cheaper than you'll find them on Amazon. You can find the 4K Blu-ray sale here at GRUV while it lasts (use the code SIGNUP20 at checkout for a 20% discount on a single item). Additional DreamWorks Blu-ray and DVD deals are available here with loads of multi-film collections. Some highlights from the 4K lineup include the following:

Will Shrek 5 Be a Reboot?

Shrek 5 will be released exclusively in theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy reprising their roles. Shrek 5 has been in development in one way or another for the better part of a decade, with writer Michael McCullers hinted that it would bring "a pretty big reinvention" to the franchise as a whole. This made some question if the film would be a full-fledged reboot, or just a brand-new story with the original cast. 2022's spinoff film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish briefly hinted that Shrek 5 was in store, teasing that Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) and his friends were headed to reunite with "some old friends" in Far, Far Away.

"I've been with this cat for almost 20 years," Banderas previously teased in a 2022 interview. "The first time I did Puss In Boots, I was working on broadway, so I did my first session there. I've done five movies now. There is probably gonna be another, and Shrek is probably coming back."

The film franchise, based on William Steig's children's book of the same name, has been nothing short of a cultural juggernaut, inspiring a Broadway musical, fan-made celebrations, and countless other tributes. As the franchise's original co-director, Vicky Jenson, revealed to ComicBook in 2021, the accidental success of Shrek was nothing short of a surprise.

"It was sort of a parody of these kinds of movies, animated fairy tales, and the only one doing that at the time was Disney over the years," Jenson explained. "The Disney model was still very reverential, and very aspirational, and inspirational and the musicals were composed for the movie, so you would never have this indie influence of existing songs dropped in for score, to set a mood. So no one, as far as I know, had done that in an animated movie and relied on that to hit the key emotional moments in the movie as a live action movie would. And then the tone, the reverential irreverent humor, was also a bit different. Not taking itself too seriously, but at the same time letting real feelings come through. Shrek used humor to keep everybody away, but he had a broken heart and when he revealed it to Donkey, you felt it. So yeah, finding the balance, it was trial and error. That's the benefit of animation."