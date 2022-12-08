Antonio Banderas Just Dropped a Major Shrek 5 Tease

Antonio Banderas is teasing a Shrek return in a recent interview. Deadline caught up with the Zorro actor as Puss In Boots: The Last Wish is ready for theaters. The star said, "Shrek is probably coming back." Now, it's easy to see why he would think that. It's almost a given that a lot of IP-based movies will see their day on the big screen or streaming platforms again. Hollywood has increasingly warmed up to the idea of long-running franchises and recognizable characters that can be morphed into that kind of property. Now, Shrek wouldn't need any help in that regard. Multiple movies, spinoffs, video games, and merchandise all speak for themselves. But, to hear one of the bigger stars from those movies admit this in an interview. Check out what he had to say down below!

"I've been with this cat for almost 20 years," he told the outlet. "The first time I did Puss In Boots, I was working on broadway, so I did my first session there. I've done five movies now. There is probably gonna be another, and Shrek is probably coming back."

Is There More Zorro Coming As Well?

Comicbook.com's own Chris Killian talked to Banderas too, and their conversation approached another beloved old franchise. He's down to put on the mask of Zorro again. But, not for an extended stay. Banderas thinks that echoing the past could be really cool.

"Yes, I would, I would consider that possibility, why not?" Banderas explained. "Yeah, I think today, I said something like that to somebody. They asked me about Zorro. If they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did for me, which is to pass the torch."

Check out what another beloved swordsman is up to with Puss In Boots' latest adventure: "This Christmas, everyone's favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns. For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation presents a new adventure in the Shrek universe as daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet."

