Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Features Surprising Tease for Shrek 5

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was released in theaters this week and it features the return of Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots, the character he first voiced in Shrek 2. Many critics are saying the new film is the best in the franchise since the 2004 sequel, and it's got Shrek fans eager for the long-rumored fifth movie. Recently, Banderas teased Shrek 5, saying, "I've been with this cat for almost 20 years," he told Deadline. "The first time I did Puss In Boots, I was working on Broadway, so I did my first session there. I've done five movies now. There is probably gonna be another, and Shrek is probably coming back." Not only did Banderas tease Shrek 5 in the interview, but The Last Wish also gave a major tease to the film. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

The Last Wish follows Puss in Boots as he's down to the last of his nine lives, and as the "leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline" is about to die in the film, his life flashes before his eyes. The moment features a scene (with no dialogue) between him and Shrek. Then, in the final scene, Puss survives and joins Kitty Softpwas (Salma Hayek) and newcomer Perrito (Harvey Guillén) as they steal a ship for new adventures and head to Far Far Away to reunite with "some old friends." The film shows Far Far Away in the distance from the ship. Hopefully, we'll see Puss reunite with Shrek (Mike Myers) and Fiona (Cameron Diaz) soon!

Will The Last Wish Director Make Shrek 5?

When speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, director Joel Crawford listed Puss in Boots and Kitty Softpaws as some of his favorite characters in addition to Perrito and Goldilocks, who is being voiced by Marvel star Florence Pugh. While there's no word if Crawford will be taking on a potential fifth Shrek movie, he does want to work with Puss and Kitty again.

"You know, the hardest part in directing a movie is you spend so much time really understanding the characters before the story starts and even after, and it's hard to just stop where you go 'I would love to see like Perrito, who is such a fun character and what are his journeys like?' I mean, Puss in Boots and Kitty Softpaws, I have so much fun with those characters and with Antonio and Salma, and just working with them," Crawford explained. "And I gotta say, also Goldilocks and the bears. We had a lot of fun with Florence Pugh in finding this kind of Guy Ritchie-esque, you know, smash-and-grab family, there's an edge to them, but there's this amazing comedy and warmth to them. So the hard part is going, 'Yeah, we wanna do it all. I want to keep telling their stories.'"

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is now playing in theaters.