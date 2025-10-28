DreamWorks Animation’s Newest Hit Finally Gets a Streaming Premiere Date (Along With Two Other 2025 Movies)

As we get close to the end of 2025, many of the biggest and best films the second half of the year are finally making their way from theaters to streaming services. The likes of Weapons and The Naked Gun have already arrived at home, and now DreamWorks Animation is bringing its latest theatrical release to the small screen, with a streaming debut just announced by Peacock.
On Tuesday, Peacock revealed that The Bad Guys 2 would begin streaming on November 21st. The new DreamWorks sequel earned more than $230 million at the box office at the tail end of the summer, and will now have a chance to reach even more potential fans at home.
Perhaps most exciting about this streaming premiere for The Bad Guys 2 is that will come on the heels of two other streaming premieres on Peacock, one week after another. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will land on the streaming service on November 7th, followed by Nobody 2 on November 14th.
Coming Soon to Peacock
These three streaming premieres are arriving throughout the month of November, but the biggest day for new additions in the near future will actually be on November 1st. The start of next month will see dozens and dozens of new movies join Peacock’s streaming lineup, including Jurassic Park, The Fast and the Furious, Despicable Me, Paddington, and Men in Black.
You can check out the full list of Peacock’s November 1st additions below!
2 Fast 2 Furious
Almost Christmas
American Sniper
Arsenal
Bad Moms
Bangkok Dangerous
The Best Man Holiday
Bring It On
Captain Underpants
City of Angels
The Croods
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Dilemma
Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat
Drive Angry 3D
Dunkirk
Dying of The Light
Eragon
The Family Man
The Family Stone
Fast & Furious
The Fast And The Furious
The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast Five
The Flinstones
The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas
The Frozen Ground
Girls Trip
The Greatest Showman
Honeymoon In Vegas
Identity Thief
The Intern
Jetsons: The Movie
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kick-Ass
Knowing
The Legend of Frosty The Snowman
Les Miserables
Little Rascals
Lone Survivor
Lord of War
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Love Actually
A Madea Christmas
Major Payne
Marmaduke
Matilda
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Men in Black 3
Men in Black: International
Midway (1976)
Minions
Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol
Nanny McPhee
Notting Hill
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
Paddington
Primal
Richie Rich
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
Rise of The Guardians
Role Models
The Rundown
Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale
Straight Outta Compton
Tooth Fairy
The Trust
USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage
Walking Tall
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Zero Dark Thirty
On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)