DreamWorks Animation’s Newest Hit Finally Gets a Streaming Premiere Date (Along With Two Other 2025 Movies)

As we get close to the end of 2025, many of the biggest and best films the second half of the year are finally making their way from theaters to streaming services. The likes of Weapons and The Naked Gun have already arrived at home, and now DreamWorks Animation is bringing its latest theatrical release to the small screen, with a streaming debut just announced by Peacock.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Tuesday, Peacock revealed that The Bad Guys 2 would begin streaming on November 21st. The new DreamWorks sequel earned more than $230 million at the box office at the tail end of the summer, and will now have a chance to reach even more potential fans at home.

Play video

Perhaps most exciting about this streaming premiere for The Bad Guys 2 is that will come on the heels of two other streaming premieres on Peacock, one week after another. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale will land on the streaming service on November 7th, followed by Nobody 2 on November 14th.

Coming Soon to Peacock

These three streaming premieres are arriving throughout the month of November, but the biggest day for new additions in the near future will actually be on November 1st. The start of next month will see dozens and dozens of new movies join Peacock’s streaming lineup, including Jurassic Park, The Fast and the Furious, Despicable Me, Paddington, and Men in Black.

You can check out the full list of Peacock’s November 1st additions below!

2 Fast 2 Furious

Almost Christmas

American Sniper

Arsenal

Bad Moms

Bangkok Dangerous

The Best Man Holiday

Bring It On

Captain Underpants

City of Angels

The Croods

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

The Dilemma

Don’t Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat

Drive Angry 3D

Dunkirk

Dying of The Light

Eragon

The Family Man

The Family Stone

Fast & Furious

The Fast And The Furious

The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

The Flinstones

The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas

The Frozen Ground

Girls Trip

The Greatest Showman

Honeymoon In Vegas

Identity Thief

The Intern

Jetsons: The Movie

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kick-Ass

Knowing

The Legend of Frosty The Snowman

Les Miserables

Little Rascals

Lone Survivor

Lord of War

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Love Actually

A Madea Christmas

Major Payne

Marmaduke

Matilda

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black 3

Men in Black: International

Midway (1976)

Minions

Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol

Nanny McPhee

Notting Hill

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Paddington

Primal

Richie Rich

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Rise of The Guardians

Role Models

The Rundown

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale

Straight Outta Compton

Tooth Fairy

The Trust

USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage

Walking Tall

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Zero Dark Thirty

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)