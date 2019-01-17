Disney Releases New ‘Dumbo’ Poster

The year of live-action Disney reboots is finally upon us, as the House of Mouse is set to release updated takes on three different animated classics in 2019. While Aladdin and The Lion King are set to arrive in the middle of the crowded summer box office, Dumbo is going to be the first to hit theaters, with a debut set for March.

As the release of Disney and Tim Burton‘s live-action Dumbo fast approaches, the marking for the film will continue to increase each and every week. We got a glimpse of that marketing bump on Thursday as the studio unveiled a new international poster for Dumbo, and the titular flying elephant is looking as adorable as ever before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney unveiled the poster in a tweet that reads, “Check out the brand-new International poster for Disney’s Dumbo and see the film when it soars into theatres March 29!”

Check out the brand-new International poster for Disney’s #Dumbo and see the film when it soars into theatres March 29! pic.twitter.com/u2uskiGDPU — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) January 17, 2019

The official synopsis for Dumbo teases a slightly different story than the one told in the original animated film. Rather than simply a young elephant trying to understand the circus, the new Dumbo is building a much bigger world around the beloved character. You can read the synopsis below.

“From Disney and visionary director Tim Burton, Dumbo expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight.

“Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.”

Are you excited for Dumbo to arrive? Which of Disney’s live-action adaptations are you most looking forward to this year? Let us know in the comments!

Dumbo soars into theaters on March 29th.