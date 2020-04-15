Jason Momoa Teases That Dune Is Even Bigger Than Game of Thrones and Aquaman

Jason Momoa’s breakout role came in Game of Thrones playing Khal Drogo, with the HBO series going on to become one of the most massive events of the past decade, but the actor claims that his involvement in Dune dwarfs the scope of that series. The actor is no stranger to immensely sprawling adventures, having starred in both Aquaman and Justice League, though the actor claims that nothing he has been a part of has been as massive as the upcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune from director Denis Villeneuve, which is currently set to land in theaters on December 18th.

“We got to shoot in Wadi Rum. I’ve never seen anything like it, it was like shooting on another planet,” Momoa shared in a video interview on The Ellen Show. “Denis Villeneuve is shooting it, who made Sicario and Arrival. It was an honor to do that with him, and it’s a pretty stellar cast, I’ve never been a part of something so big.”

The film is described, “A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”

Momoa also teased details of his roguish character, Duncan Idaho.

“I get to play this character Duncan Idaho, who’s kind of a master swordsman who’s made the right-hand man to Duke Leto who is Oscar Isaac,” the actor explained. “He’s the first person to be sent out to land on Dune and that’s when I meet the character that Javier Bardem plays. I can’t believe I had a scene with Javier Bardem! It’s a pretty massive film and I get to be this little — he’s kind of the Han Solo-esque of the group. He’s this rogue warrior who protects Timothée Chalamet (Paul Atreides) and serves Oscar Isaac.”

Joining the aforementioned actors in the film are Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Harkonnen, Zendaya as Chani, and Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam.

Dune is set to land in theaters on December 18th.

