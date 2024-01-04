Dune 2 and Joker 2 Top Most Anticipated 2024 Movies List

Here are the top 10 most anticipated movies of 2024, according to millions of IMDb users.

Moviegoers are anticipating their returns to Arrakis and Gotham City in 2024. Dune: Part Two and Joker: Folie à Deux took the top spots on the Internet Movie Database's most anticipated movies of 2024 list, as determined by millions of IMDb users. The ranking includes the 10 movies that were consistently the most popular on IMDb using data derived from the IMDbPro MOVIEmeter rankings, which are based on the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide and updated weekly throughout the year, according to IMDb.

Dune: Part Two, the continuation of Denis Villeneuve's star-studded sci-fi epic, came in at No. 1. The Dune sequel starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya was originally scheduled to open October 20 and then November 17 before being delayed to its post-strikes release date of March 15.

The second most-anticipated movie of the year as determined by IMDb data is DC's Joker 2, which reunites Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips in the sequel to their R-rated, billion dollar-grossing 2019 blockbuster. Adding to the anticipation is superstar Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn (who was voted the most anticipated new performance in a Fandango survey). Joker: Folie à Deux opens October 4.



Other popular titles that entered the top 10 include Matthew Vaughn's spy comedy Argylle at No. 3; Tim Burton's Beetlejuice 2, starring Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega, at No. 4; George Miller's Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga prequel at No. 5; and Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3, which teams Ryan Reynolds' Merc With a Mouth and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at No. 6.

Despite online mockery and memes, Sony's Spider-Man Universe spinoff Madame Web placed at No. 7 on the list; Paramount's musical Mean Girls took No. 8; and rounding out the top 10 are Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2, starring Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington, and another Sony SSU installment, Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Kraven the Hunter, at No. 10.

"This year is packed from start to finish with highly anticipated movies, and entertainment fans have been eagerly learning more about upcoming titles on IMDb and adding them to their Watchlist," said Nikki Santoro, IMDb chief operating officer. "Fans are particularly excited for new chapters and reimagined versions of beloved stories and series, including Dune: Part Two, Joker: Folie à Deux, Beetlejuice 2, and Mean Girls, with new storylines like Argylle and Madame Web also poised to break out in 2024."

IMDb Most Anticipated Movies of 2024