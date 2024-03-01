Dune: Part Two: Who Does Anya Taylor-Joy Play?

Frank Herbert's Dune novel is one of the most beloved stories in sci-fi, and it is also one of the most dense and expansive. Like with his first Dune, director Denis Villeneuve has enlisted a large ensemble of talented and sought-after performers to help bring the story to life in Dune: Part Two, which includes Anya Taylor-Joy in an unannounced role. Despite being such a well-known performer, Villeneuve kept the casting choice a secret up until the film's premiere, and Taylor-Joy is even uncredited in the role that she plays in the adventure. With Dune: Part Two starting to land in theaters, the identity of Taylor-Joy's character has been confirmed.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Dune: Part Two and Dune Messiah

As teased in the previous Dune, Rebecca Ferguson's Lady Jessica is pregnant heading into Dune: Part Two, and while she doesn't give birth by the end of the movie, Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides has visions of his adult sister Alia Atreides, who is played by Anya Taylor-Joy. While Paul expresses his connection and devotion to Alia before she is even born, we only see one brief sequence in the film in which an adult Alia is communicating with him. The scene itself shows Alia all alone in the sands of Arrakis.

With Villeneuve having expressed his interest in adapting the second book in the series, Dune Messiah, Taylor-Joy would likely return for that experience.

In the source material, Alia is considered an "Abomination," and while the Bene Gesserit typically kill such Abominations, Lady Jessica does give birth to Alia. As she grows older, Alia demonstrates similar powers to those bestowed upon the Bene Gesserit, especially being able to communicate telepathically.

In the Dune book, Alia is kidnapped by the Sardaukar and is presented to Emperor Shaddam IV, with her abilities allowing her to escape and kill Baron Harkonnen in the process. Outside of the cameo from Taylor-Joy, Alia has no significant impact on the rest of the story of Dune: Part Two.

In Dune Messiah, Alia becomes not only one of Paul's closest confidants, but also helps raise his children, while also marrying the resurrected Duncan Idaho. Understandably, her involvement in this story would make her a necessary fixture of a potential Messiah adaptation.

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Léa Seydoux, with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert's iconic novel.

What do you think of Taylor-Joy's casting? Let us know in the comments!