Dune: Part Two: Full Sandworm-Riding Scene Released

A key element of Paul Atreides proving himself to the Fremen people in Frank Herbert's Dune is the warrior riding a Shai-Hulud, the massive sandworms that live on Arrakis, with the six-minute scene of Timothée Chalamet's Paul taming the creature from Dune: Part Two having been shared by Fandango. Fans witnessed the Shai-Hulud back in 2021's Dune, but with Paul ingratiating himself into a new culture on Arrakis, the beasts take on a new significance in the upcoming sequel. You can check out the clip from Dune: Part Two below before the movie lands in theaters on March 1st.

While speaking with ComicBook.com, Chalamet himself reflected on the intense experience of filming the sequence and the overall impact the sequence plays in the mythology of Dune.

"I was getting blasted with sand the whole time with a huge industrial fan. It was right in my face," the actor expressed. "I think it's important that the stake feel high there, and I think they are sincerely high. As Mother Mohiam would say, there's the potential that he's the one, it's not a definite thing, he still has so much to learn, she says in the first movie. That's why I love the introduction of [Austin Butler's] Feyd-Rautha's character, because we see it's not a pre-destination, it's not Neo from The Matrix. There's real mortal possibility here."

He added, "I loved shooting it. They built a little slab of the actual worm and the rest was superimposed. It was insane and controllably-uncontrollably violent, the rig."

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Léa Seydoux, with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert's iconic novel.

Dune: Part Two will hit theaters on March 1st.

