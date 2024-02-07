Dune and Oppenheimer to Get Rerelease in China

Dune and Oppenheimer are both returning to theaters in China. Variety reports that the two films are both set to open in theaters in mainland China in March, following the Chinese New Year holiday during which local film titles will be prioritized. Additionally, Argylle is set to release in China on February 23rd with Madame Web releasing in China on March 1st along with Oppenheimer and Dune.

Both Oppenheimer and Dune have been released in China previously. Oppenheimer first released in China last August where it was a surprise hit and one of Hollywood's few successes in the country in 2023, earning $65 million. Dune also had a release in China back in October 2021. The film earned $38 million during its theatrical run in the country.

What Is Oppenheimer About?

Oppenheimer follows the life of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project, and his contributions that led to the creation of the atomic bomb. The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer, David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush, Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge, Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer, Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg, Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Guy Burnet as George Eltenton, Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi, Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe, Trond Fausa Aurvåg as George Kistiakowsky, and Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman.

Dune 2 is Opening in China on March 8th

While Dune is headed back to theaters in China on March 1st, the sequel will open in China on March 8th. Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

In addition to Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, Dune: Part Two sees the return of Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen, and Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban. New cast members include Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Christopher Walker as Emperor Shaddam IV.