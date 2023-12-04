Dune: Part Two: Timothée Chalamet Teases "Beautiful Story" Between Chani & Paul

Heading into the release of Denis Villeneuve's Dune, promotional materials hinted at the connection between Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides and Zendaya's Chani, but with the film only telling the first half of the original Dune novel, fans only caught glimpses of that relationship. During a recent appearance at CCXP, Chalamet explained the "beautiful story" that he and his costar finally got to bring to life for the follow-up film. The actor also expressed how quickly the pair was able to establish that connection as performers. Dune: Part Two is currently scheduled to land in theaters on March 1, 2024.

"Me and Z hit it off right away on the first one. She said she was only there for about a week, this time, we get the full Chani effect in the movie," the actor shared at the convention. "We get the beautiful story between Paul and Chani, we get more sandworms. It's an epic adventure, I think you guys are all gonna love it."

Dune: Part Two is described, "This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

The upcoming sequel stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Dave Bautista as "Beast" Rabban, and Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen. Newcomers to the franchise include Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Christopher Walker playing Emperor Shaddam IV.

Director Villeneuve previously teased how the upcoming film will serve as a payoff to glimpses of multiple elements of the original experience.

"Part One was like the promise of something, but Part Two delivers on that," Villeneuve shared with Empire Magazine earlier this year. "I'm exhausted, but a happy director."

He continued, "The first movie was more contemplative -- a young man discovering a world. Here, it's a war movie ... At the very core is a love story between Paul and Chani ... How Paul will gain her trust, how she will open her heart to him, and how they will find a way to free Chani's world from the Harkonnen grip. It's a much more emotional movie."

Dune: Part Two is slated to hit theaters on March 1, 2024.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments!