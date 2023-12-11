Dune: Part Two Run Time Possibly Revealed

Frank Herbert's novel Dune is such a dense adventure that when director Denis Villeneuve approached an adaptation of the story, he split the story into two parts, with a new report possibly revealing that Dune: Part Two will be his longest film yet. The report claims Japan's Film Classification and Rating Organization has shared that the film has a run time of 166 minutes, making it 11 minutes longer than the original Dune. While it's the longest film of Villeneuve's career, it's a relatively negligible difference compared to the first film. Dune: Part Two is currently set to hit theaters on March 1, 2024.

Twitter user @gavinincinema shared the information that seemingly revealed the lengthy run time.

While we're still a few months away from the film's release, Dune: Part Two was originally expected to land in theaters this past November, with it seeming very likely that Villeneuve has already wrapped up a final cut of the movie. Not only would it make sense for the conclusion of the journey to be longer, but even Villeneuve himself admitted he was happier with Part Two than the original experience.

"For me, this film is much better than Part One," Villeneuve shared during a South Korean press conference. "There's something more alive in it. There's a relationship to the characters. I was trying to reach for an intensity and a quality of emotions that I didn't reach with Part One and that I did reach with Part Two. I'm not saying the film is perfect, but I'm much more happy with Part Two than I was with Part One. I can not wait to share it with the fans and the moviegoers."

Dune: Part Two is described, "This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

The upcoming sequel stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Dave Bautista as "Beast" Rabban, and Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen. Newcomers to the franchise include Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Christopher Walker playing Emperor Shaddam IV.

