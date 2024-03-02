Dune Part Two: Chani's Book Change Explained

Dune: Part Two director Denis Villenueve shared why Chani makes a different decision than in the books. Fans are finally getting to see Dune: Part Two, and things are slightly different from the novel by the end. Villenueve talked to Inverse about the decision they made to have Chani abandon Paul Atreides at the end of the film. In his opinion, the focus on Zendaya's character was deliberate. Chani's focus in Dune: Part Two is meant to showcase the change in Paul. Things hit a point of no return by the end of the movie and things just can't be recovered. Above all, the director is hoping that his change would please original author Frank Herbert.

"It will be seen from Chani's perspective. The movie is structured on the love story between Paul and Chani," Villeneuve clarified. "The idea was to make sure that we will unfold Paul's story through this relationship, and that the very specific [turning point of] Paul will be seen roughly more from the perspective of Chani. And that is a very important shift. I changed the nature of Chani's character to create a perspective that I hope Frank Herbert will agree with in order to achieve his goal."

Dune: Part Two's Heartbreaking Ending

That ending can be such a gut punch for people hoping for Zendaya's character to remain with the hero. However, that's really not meant to be in this version of the story. Chani makes a difficult choice as the world has been changed forever. ComicBook.com talked to Florence Pugh and Zendaya about that heartbreaking moment. Needless to say, they were both blown away.

"I think, for me, when I read those final few pages, it made me suddenly go, 'Ah, she's far more knowledgable than I thought she was,' from Princess Irulan's perspective," Pugh shared of her character's decision. "I think it's truly a moment where she realizes her power and her position going forward and keeping her namesake and also realizing this is purely transactional and it's a business decision. And I love that for her. After watching, for an entire movie, of her just listening and watching and taking things in, she's as much a part of this decision as he is."

She added, "And then there's that moment between [Paul and Chani] at the end, which is just so heartbreaking, and I truly believe [Irulan] clocks that. I think she understands what this means. Through [Chani's] very beautiful, sad face, does she understand that this was not part of the plan, which means that, realistically, she's needed in this deal as much as she needs them. So there's a lot that's going on underneath everything. It doesn't feel good. It purely makes you ready for what's going to happen next, which is very, very exciting."

Dune: Part Two Is Finally In Theaters

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet , Zendaya , Rebecca Ferguson , Josh Brolin , Austin Butler , Florence Pugh , Dave Bautista , Christopher Walken , Stephen McKinley Henderson , and Léa Seydoux , with Stellan Skarsgård , Charlotte Rampling , and Javier Bardem . Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert 's iconic novel.

