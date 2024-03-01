Dune: Part Two has now arrived in theaters, delivering an exhilarating take on Frank Herbert's iconic source material. The film introduces a number of new characters and elements while continuing the story of Paul Atredies (Timothée Chalamet) and folding in some major narrative beats. With the cast and crew already hinting that a third Dune film might already be in the cards, some viewers would logically wonder if Dune: Part Two includes a scene after the credits teasing what the future holds.

So, does Dune: Part Two have a post-credits scene? Keep reading to find out.

Does Dune: Part Two Have a Post-Credits Scene?

No, Dune: Part Two does not have any sort of post-credits or mid-credits scene. While this does break some of the current industry precedent for blockbusters, it does allow the events of the film to largely speak for themselves.

The third act of Dune: Part Two ends on a pretty book-accurate, but surprising note, with Paul successfully usurping Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken) and earning the throne. The other Great Houses refuse to recognize Paul as the new Emperor, so he tasks the Fremen with leading "them to paradise" — hinting that there is still more carnage on the horizon.

Will There Be a Dune 3?

As fans of Herbert's books know, the grand narrative of Dune extends far beyond the events of the first book — and to an extent, the first two films still leave some things unexplored. For starters, Paul's efforts to make Arrakis into "paradise" have not been shown, outside of a flash-forward with a now-adult Alia confirming that his plans were a success, and that Arrakis will have water once again in the future. Dune director Denis Villeneuve has teased that a script for a third film, Dune: Messiah, exists, and that he is focusing on telling the best possible distillation of the source material.

"I'm working on four different screenplays -- I know that Dune: Messiah will be one of them, I don't know if it will be the next or the second next," Villeneuve shared in an interview earlier this year. "My job was to try to keep the spirit of Frank Herbert alive as much as possible -- the whole meaning of Dune becomes clear with Dune: Messiah."

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux, with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert's iconic novel.

How do you feel about Dune: Part Two not having a post-credits scene? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!