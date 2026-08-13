16 Years Ago, One of the Best Comic Book Adaptations Flopped in Theaters Before Becoming a Cult Classic

Comic book adaptations are frequently associated with Marvel and DC, the two biggest publishers in the industry. Ask a casual moviegoer to picture a comic movie, and the answer defaults to the Avengers assembling or Batman prowling a rain-soaked Gotham. Yet the comic medium has always been broader than tights and team-ups, spanning slice-of-life memoirs, historical fiction, and stories with no interest in superpowers at all. One film adaptation from 2010 showcased how great adaptations can be even if they don’t feature capes and cowls. Sadly, it was pulled from theaters before audiences caught up to it.

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Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was released in theaters on August 13, 2010. Directed by Edgar Wright from a screenplay he co-wrote with Michael Bacall, the film adapted Bryan Lee O’Malley’s six-volume graphic novel series, following Toronto musician Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) as he tries to date Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), a young woman with seven evil exes. The story unfolds as Scott battles Ramona’s exes in increasingly absurd battles that mix video game elements, fourth-wall breaking, and pop culture references. The movie also features a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Aubrey Plaza, Chris Evans, and Brie Larson, before any of those names joined the MCU. Despite positive reviews, the concept proved too weird for audiences, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World ended its theatrical run with $44.7 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $85 million. Universal lost millions with the movie, but that was not the end of its story.

Why Scott Pilgrim Vs the World Became a Cult Hit

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

Universal marketed Scott Pilgrim vs. the World as a mainstream teen comedy, a pitch that never matched what Wright had actually built. The director mimicked the comic’s structure by packing sound-effect graphics, hidden references, and match cuts into scenes moving at a breakneck pace, inviting audiences to discover hidden details and references at each frame. The film is also dense with comic panel logic and video game mechanics, assuming the audience is familiar with these media. As expected, the audience chasing a straightforward date movie stayed away. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World found its audience of gamers, comic readers, and cinephiles mostly through DVD and Blu-ray, where home video sales outperformed Universal’s projections. The home release led to the positive word-of-mouth that would turn Scott Pilgrim vs. the World into the classic it is today.

Once people decided to give Scott Pilgrim vs. the World a chance, they discovered what critics had pointed out already. The health bars and hit points that appear throughout Scott’s fights reflect his particular way of trying to make the complexity of the world fit into the simplified systems of a videogame. More than a quirk, they are part of a story where Scott must learn from his mistakes and try to become a better person. The film’s music is also a massive standout, as Nigel Godrich, a producer best known for his work with Radiohead, oversaw the soundtrack, including original songwriting. Beck composed the material performed by Scott’s fictional band Sex Bob-omb, and Broken Social Scene wrote the songs for rival band Crash and the Boys, with the cast recording their own vocals and instrumentation instead of miming to studio tracks. It’s no wonder that the commercial failure didn’t prevent Scott Pilgrim vs. the World from winning the Best Editing prize from the San Diego Film Critics Society and landing on the New York Film Critics Online list of 2010’s top films.

The Scott Pilgrim Legacy Lives On

Scott Pilgrim‘s footprint extends well beyond the film itself. For starters, Ubisoft released Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game alongside the movie in August 2010, a side-scrolling beat-’em-up built with Paul Robertson’s pixel art and a chiptune soundtrack from the band Anamanaguchi. The game was a hit, but licensing complications led the title to be delisted on December 30, 2014. After creator Bryan Lee O’Malley publicly lobbied Ubisoft in 2020, the studio announced a Complete Edition re-release at its September 2020 Ubisoft Forward event, with the relaunch taking place in January 2021. A whole new generation played Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game, with the release getting once again critical praise and high sales. By then, the movie had also pushed more people to read the original comics, and the Scott Pilgrim brand was broadly recognized.

Netflix took things further in 2023 with Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, an eight-episode anime from Science SARU that brought back the film’s entire cast to voice their characters. The series won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Animated Series in January 2024, beating out established shows like Bluey and Bob’s Burgers to become the first anime ever to take that category. After Netflix decided not to renew the series for a second season, Tribute Games released Scott Pilgrim EX, an original story written by O’Malley, in March 2026 as an unofficial continuation of the anime’s cliffhanger. O’Malley even wrote his first new Scott Pilgrim comic since 2010 as a tie-in for the game, Scott Pilgrim EX: Dawn of Metal Scott. In the end, a movie that failed to fill enough theater seats in 2010 now anchors an entire multimedia franchise.