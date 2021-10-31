Dune Earns $15.5 Million In Second Weekend

After becoming Warner Bros.’s best opening of the pandemic last weekend, Dune remains on top of the box office chart in its second weekend. Dune will earn $15.5 million in its second weekend, bringing its domestic box office total to $69.3 million. Along with solid overseas performance, that number convinced Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures to greenlight the sequel, Dune: Part Two, officially. Dune has been well-received by critics, earning an 83% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com‘s Nicole Drum gave the film a 4-out-of-5 score. In her review, she talked about how the film’s splendid visuals make up for its flaws:

“Even with the missteps and the half-finished feel of having to wait for a ‘Part Two’ — something that, at this point, isn’t even a guarantee — Dune is a genuinely fantastic film and truly a cinematic experience. The best and closest adaptation of Herbert’s novel to date, a truly sumptuous and decadent visual affair, even with a bit of discomfort in terms of the hero versus the ones needing a hero, Dune is an absolute vision given life. Here’s to hoping we aren’t left just dreaming of more.”

The new anime film My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission opens in fourth place on the charts this weekend. Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho begins its theatrical run in the sixth spot and horror flick Antlers right behind it in seventh place.

1. Dune

Week Two

Weekend: $15.5 million

$15.5 million Total: $69.4 million



Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence, only those who can conquer their own fear will survive.

Denis Villeneuve directs Dune from a screenplay by he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth. based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name. The film’s cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

2. Halloween Kills

Week Three

Weekend: $8.5 million

$8.5 million Total: $85.6 million



The nightmare isn’t over as unstoppable killer Michael Myers escapes from Laurie Strode’s trap to continue his ritual bloodbath. Injured and taken to the hospital, Laurie fights through the pain as she inspires residents of Haddonfield, Ill., to rise up against Myers. Taking matters into their own hands, the Strode women and other survivors form a vigilante mob to hunt down Michael and end his reign of terror once and for all.

David Gordon Green directs Halloween Kills from a story he wrote with Danny McBride and Scott Teems. The film stars Jamie Lee Curtis, James Jude Courtney, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Anthony Michael Hall, and Thomas Mann

3. No Time to Die

Week Four

Weekend: $7.8 million

$7.8 million Total: $133.3 million

James Bond is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, his peace is short-lived as his old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain who’s armed with a dangerous new technology.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga from a screenplay he co-wrote with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik, and Dali Benssalah

4. My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission

Opening Weekned

Total: $6.4 million

Japan’s greatest heroes must track down the mastermind behind a deadly chemical attack.

Kenji Nagasaki directs My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission from a screenplay written by Yōsuke Kuroda. The English voice cast includes Justin Briner, Clifford Chapin, and David Matranga.

5. Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Week Five

Weekend: $5.75 million

$5.75 million Total: $190.4 Million



Eddie Brock is still struggling to coexist with the shape-shifting extraterrestrial Venom. When deranged serial killer Cletus Kasady also becomes host to an alien symbiote, Brock and Venom must put aside their differences to stop his reign of terror.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is directed by Andy Serkis and written by Kelly Marcel from on a story she c0-wrote with Tom Hardy. The film stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson.

6. Last Night in Soho

Opening Weekend

Total: $4.16 million

An aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s, where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer. However, the glamour is not all it appears to be, and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.

Edgar Wright directs Last Night in Soho from a screenplay he co-wrote with Krysty Wilson-Cairns. The film stars Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, and Terence Stamp.

7. Antlers

Opening Weekend

Total: $4.16 million

A small-town Oregon teacher and her brother, the local sheriff, discover that a young student is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.

Scott Cooper directed Antlers, from a screenplay he co-wrote with C. Henry Chaisson and Nick Antosca, based on Antsoca’s 2019 short story “The Quiet Boy. The film stars Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas, Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, and Amy Madigan.

8. Ron’s Gone Wrong

Week Two

Weekend: $3.8 million

$3.8 million Total: $12.6 million



Barney is a socially awkward schoolboy who receives a robot named Ron — a walking, talking, digitally connected device that’s supposed to be his best friend. Barney is excited to finally have his own robot — until his new toy starts to hilariously malfunction, drawing the attention of a shady executive who wants to protect his company’s stock price at all costs.

Jean-Philippe Vine and Sarah Smith direct Ron’s Gone Wrong, with Octavio E. Rodriguez co-directing. Smith and Peter Baynham wrote the script. The film’s voice cast includes Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Kylie Cantrall, Ricardo Hurtado, and Olivia Colman.

9. The Addams Family 2

Week Five

Weekend: $3.2 million

$3.2 million Total: $52.8 million



Hoping to get closer as a family, Gomez, Morticia and the rest of the Addams clan embark on an adventurous road trip in a hideous and humongous camper.

The Addams Family 2 is directed by Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, co-directed by Laura Brousseau and Kevin Pavlovic, and written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Ben Queen, and Susanna Fogel from a story by Hernandez and Samit. The film is based on Charles Addams’ original character. The film’s voice cast includes Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Javon Walton, Wallace Shawn, Wayne Knight, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, and Bill Hader.

10. The French Dispatch

Week Two

Weekend: $2.75 million

$2.75 million Total: $4.6 million



A love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in “The French Dispatch.”

Wes Anderson wrote and directed The French Dispatch based on a story he created with Roman Coppola, Hugo Guinness, and Jason Schwartzman. It stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, and Owen Wilson.