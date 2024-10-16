Smile 2 Releases Bloody Final Trailer

Smile 2 opens in theaters on Friday and ahead of the horror sequel’s arrival, Paramount Pictures has released a final, terrifying trailer for the film. On Tuesday, the last and perhaps bloodiest trailer for Smile 2 was released online, offering up the most chilling and unhinged look yet with lots of new footage as well as some of the first reviews calling the film “nightmare fuel” that is “not for the faint of heart” – which as you can see for yourself in the video below, is certainly in line with what we’re seeing of the movie.

Smile 2 is the sequel to 2022’s Smile with the sequel moving onto a much larger scale with the horrifying smiling entity taking its curse on tour — literally. In Smile 2, “about to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.”

Smile 2 stars Naomi Scott, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Rile, Peter Jacobson, Ray Nicholson, Dylan Gelula, Raúl Castillo, and Kyle Gallner. The film is written and directed by Parker Finn, who also wrote and directed the first film which was based on Finn’s short film Laura Hasn’t Slept.

In addition to giving audiences plenty of brand new, bloody footage of Smile 2, the final trailer is also perfectly timed — and not just in terms of being in line with the film’s release this Friday. The trailer comes just a day after the movie got a little bit of perhaps more viral than expected marketing when an actor doing a bit of that viral marketing for the film during Major League Baseball’s National League Championship Series game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets on Monday night broke character in the face of foul ball going into the crowd. With that sort of traction probably not being exactly what Paramount Pictures had in mind for the film, the new and disturbing trailer sort of sets things back to right. More than that, however, horror in general is having a moment. The number one movie at the box office this past week was another horror film, Terrifier 3. The film beat out the Joker sequel with a $19 million opening weekend. While there are certainly some key differences between Smile 2 and the third film in the Terrifier franchise — the former is a psychological supernatural horror film and is distributed by a major studio while the latter is a slasher film distributed by Cineverse and has a much smaller budget — the success of Terrifier 3 already suggests that audiences are down for more horror. The new trailer and the early reviews featured in it suggest that Smile 2 will fit into that.

Smile 2 opens in theaters Friday, October 16th.