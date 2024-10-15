Dune: Part Two Gets An Alternate Steelbook 4K Blu-ray Exclusive

Dune Part Two 4K Steelbook Blu-ray / Walmart Exclusive

Dune: Part Two from director Denis Villenueve was a massive hit with both critics and audiences, and that extended to the Blu-ray release. The first limited edition 4K Steelbook sold out quickly, but a new (and arguably better) version is now available to pre-order here at Walmart priced at $29.96. It’s also a limited edition, so expect it to sell out as well. Look for it to arrive on November 20th.

You can order the standard 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD editions of Dune: Part Two are currently live here on Amazon and here at Walmart now. Details on the special features that will be included with the home video release are available below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Original Dune: Part Two 4K Blu-ray Steelbook

Dune: Part Two 4K UHD and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

Chakobsa Training

Creating the Fremen World

Finding the Worlds of Dune

Buzz Around the New “Thopter”

Worm-Riding

Becoming Feyd

A New Set of Threads

Deeper into the Desert: The Sounds of the Dune

Will There Be a Dune 3?

As fans of Herbert’s books know, the grand narrative of Dune extends far beyond the events of the first book — and to an extent, the first two films still leave some things unexplored. For starters, Paul’s efforts to make Arrakis into “paradise” have not been shown, outside of a flash-forward with a now-adult Alia confirming that his plans were a success, and that Arrakis will have water once again in the future. Recently, The Hollywood Reporter shared the news that Villeneuve is in talks to adapt the non-fiction book, Nuclear War: A Scenario. The report also gave a little update about the third Dune.

“Villeneuve and Legendary are currently developing a third movie in his Dune series that is based on the writings of sci-fi author Frank Herbert. Dune: Part Two, which hit theaters in March from Warner Bros., is currently the year’s highest-grossing film domestically, having surpassed $250 million,” THR wrote.

“I did both movies back to back, which makes absolute sense for me,” Villeneuve recently shared with Empire Magazine. “I felt that it was a good idea to move forward right after Part One. We were already designing, writing et cetera. But it also meant that for six years I was on Arrakis non-stop, and I think it will be healthy to step back a little bit. First, make sure that we have a strong screenplay. The thing I want to avoid is not having something ready. I never did it, and now I feel it could be dangerous because of the enthusiasm. We need to make sure all the ideas are on paper.”

“If we go back, it needs to be real, it needs to be relevant, if ever I do Dune Messiah, [it’s] because it’s going to be better than Part Two. Otherwise, I don’t do it,” he added.

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux, with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert‘s iconic novel.