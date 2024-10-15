Venom 3 Set for Series Low Opening Weekend (But Will It Beat Joker 2?)

The box office projections for Venom: The Last Dance are tracking as the lowest in the entire franchise. To say films are having a tough time in theaters at the moment would be an understatement. There was an expectation that Joker: Folie a Deux would ride the momentum from 2019’s Joker to more box office success. Unfortunately, Joker 2 landed in the same range as major disappointments The Flash and The Marvels. Deadpool & Wolverine is the only comic book property to be a hit with audiences at the theater this year, but can Venom: The Last Dance join the Marvel flick in that category?

The tracking for Venom: The Last Dance opening weekend is in the range of $70 million, which is lower than 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($90 million) and 2018’s Venom ($80.2 million). To put that in perspective, Deadpool & Wolverine‘s opening weekend made $211.4 million, and Joker: Folie a Deux was surprisingly under $40 million. So if Venom 2 was able to stay close to that $70 million projection, Sony Pictures would probably take that as a much-needed win. There isn’t much competition in Venom: The Last Dance‘s way, so the runway is there if the audience shows up.

With tickets for Venom: The Last Dance now on sale, audiences can find out how long the movie actually is. The official runtime for Venom: The Last Dance is 1 hour and 50 minutes with credits. The previous two movies – Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage – were also under the two-hour mark. Sony has stuck to this for all of the movies that exist in its Spider-Man Universe: Madame Web had a runtime of 1 hour 56 minutes, and Morbius was 1 hour 44 minutes. We’ll have to see how long Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven: The Hunter winds up being.

To compare, the runtime of Venom 3 is within range of 2011’s Thor and 2016’s Doctor Strange (both 1 hour 55 minutes), 2011’s Green Lantern (1 hour 54 minutes), 2004’s Blade: Trinity and 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix (1 hour 53 minutes), 2013’s Thor: The Dark World and The Incredible Hulk (1 hour 52 minutes), and The Crow remake (1 hour 51 minutes). Venom 3 is the same length as 2007’s Ghost Rider and 2008’s Wanted, and just a minute longer than 2020’s Bloodshot and Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (1 hour 49 minutes).

Other superhero movies to come in under two hours include 2016’s Deadpool (1 hour 48 minutes), 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine (1 hour 47 minutes), 2005’s Fantastic Four (1 hour 46 minutes), 2000’s X-Men (1 hour 44 minutes), 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand (1 hour 44 minutes), 2004’s Catwoman (1 hour 44 minutes), 2003’s Daredevil (1 hour 43 minutes), 2008’s The Punisher: War Zone (1 hour 43 minutes) and 2015’s Fant4stic (1 hour 40 minutes).

What is Venom: The Last Dance about?

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.

Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham. The film is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The movie opens in theaters on October 25th.