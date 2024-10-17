New Movies to Stream This Weekend: The Wild Robot, Woman of the Hour, and Alien: Romulus

Fans won’t be able to watch Transformers One online until next week, but another fan-favorite animated movie about robots is new to streaming this weekend: The Wild Robot.

Based on the book by Peter Brown and featuring the voices of Lupita Nyong’o and Pedro Pascal, the heartwarming family movie from the director of Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon is migrating from theaters to premium video-on-demand platforms along with adult fare like the R-rated Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage action-comedy Brothers, the sci-fi thriller Alien: Romulus, and slasher Stream, from much of the same creative team behind the No. 1 box office hit Terrifier 3.

These and more new movies to watch at home (below) join recent releases from theaters, including Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and the low budget but comic book-faithful Hellboy: The Crooked Man.

The Wild Robot



The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot— ROZZUM unit 7134, “Roz” for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.



The Wild Robot stars Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o (Us, the Black Panther franchise) as robot Roz; Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as fox Fink; Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek, Beetlejuice 2) as opossum Pinktail; Oscar nominee Bill Nighy (Living, Love Actually) as goose Longneck; Kit Connor (Heartstopper, Rocketman) as gosling Brightbill; and Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fall Guy) as Vontra, a robot that will intersect with Roz’s life on the island. Additional voices include Mark Hamill (Star Wars, Batman: The Animated Series) as the grumpy grizzly bear Thorn, Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, the SpongeBob Movie franchise) as the busy beaver Paddler, and Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible, Pulp Fiction) as the high-flying falcon Thunderbolt.

Where to Watch The Wild Robot Online



You can rent ($24.99) or buy ($29.99) The Wild Robot on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), and YouTube Movies & TV.

Brothers (2024)



Brothers tells the story of a reformed criminal (Josh Brolin) whose attempt at going straight is derailed when he reunites with his sanity-testing twin brother (Peter Dinklage) on a cross-country road trip for the score of a lifetime. Dodging bullets, the law, and an overbearing mother (Glenn Close) along the way, they must heal their severed family bond before they end up killing each other.

Brolin (Avengers: Endgame, Dune: Part II) and Dinklage (Game of Thrones, Elf) lead a cast that includes Taylour Paige (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F), M. Emmet Walsh (Blade Runner), and Jennifer Landon (Yellowstone) with Brendan Fraser (The Whale) and Glenn Close (Guardians of the Galaxy).

Where to Watch Brothers Movie Online

Amazon Prime subscribers can stream Brothers starting Oct. 17.

Alien: Romulus



The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe: the Xenomorph.



Alien: Romulus stars Cailee Spaeny (Civil War), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (Superman), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), and newcomer Aileen Wu. Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett. Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the series’ entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. (See how to watch the Alien movies in timeline order.)



Where to Watch Alien: Romulus Online

You can rent ($24.99) or buy ($29.99) Alien: Romulus on Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Apple TV, and YouTube Movies & TV.



Stream (2024)



A peaceful stay in a quaint hotel is just what the Keenan family needs. However, that is not what is in store for them. With four deranged murderers patrolling the seemingly mundane halls and competing in a twisted game, the odds are definitely not in Roy’s favor. He must fight for his life and those of his family as their simple weekend getaway truly turns into a vacation to die for.

From the producers of Terrifier 2 and Terrifier 3, the Stream cast includes Jeffrey Combs (Watchmen: Chapter 1), Charles Edwin Powell (Silent Night in Algona), Danielle Harris (the Halloween movies), and Tim Curry (It and The Rocky Horror Picture Show).





Where to Watch Stream Movie Online

You can purchase Stream ($19.98) on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Never Let Go



From director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Crawl) and producers of Stranger Things and Arrival comes Never Let Go. In the new psychological thriller, as an evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother, played by Oscar winner Halle Berry (Monster’s Ball, the X-Men movies), and her twin sons is their house and their family’s protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.

Where to Watch Never Let Go Movie Online

Never Let Go is now available to rent ($19.99) or buy ($24.99) on Prime Video and Fandango at Home.



The Shadow Strays

Skilled in the art of killing, a young assassin named 13 (Aurora Ribero) defies her mentor to save a boy named Monji (Ali Fikry) from a ruthless crime syndicate — and she’ll destroy anyone in her path. From director Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes for Us and V/H/S/94), The Shadow Strays also stars Hana Malasan (Ratu Adil).



Where to Watch The Shadow Strays Online



The Shadow Strays premieres Oct. 17 only on Netflix.

Woman of the Hour



Woman of the Hour is the stranger-than-fiction story of an aspiring actor in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer in the midst of a years-long murder spree, whose lives intersect when they’re cast on an episode of The Dating Game. Anna Kendrick (A Simple Favor, Trolls) makes her directorial debut and plays Sheryl Bradshaw opposite Daniel Zovatto (It Follows, Lady Bird) as Bachelor #3: Rodney Alcala, the serial killer who became known as the Dating Game Killer.

Where to Watch Woman of the Hour Online

Woman of the Hour is streaming Oct. 18 on Netflix.



For more streaming, see what’s new on Netflix in October 2024 and what’s new on Disney+, Hulu, and Max in October 2024.