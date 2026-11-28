If you haven’t already, it’s probably time to mark your calendars for Dunesday, which, as we’re sure you already know, will be happening on December 18th when both Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday come to the big screen (despite director Denis Villeneuve having some strong feelings about Marvel riding the coattails of the day that Dune will be hitting theaters). And if merch is your thing, there’s some very rare stuff that’s coming to the forefront—but you might have to travel to Celebration Cinemas in Michigan to get your hands on it.

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Matt Hoopfer, the chief financial officer of Celebration Cinema, a theater chain in Michigan, claims that the unintentional team-up between the two franchise megagiants feels like the good old days, harkening back to the summer of Barbenheimer, with advance ticket sales for both films coming in at four times the pace of their respective predecessors when those movies were still three weeks out from their release. “People who have been in the business a long time have been saying how this matchup feels like the old days—studios fighting for screens, theaters adding staff,” he told the NYT. Celebration even went so far as to design DunesDay hats and pins for its employees—the rare merch in question.

Will DunesDay Actually Measure Up to the Cultural Phenomenon That Was Barbenheimer?

Chances are probably not. While it’s convenient that both movies will be heading into theaters on the same day, it doesn’t bring to the table the iconic dichotomy and hilarity that Barbenheimer embraced—the very thing that made the OG double team so perfectly memeable. Dunesday will likely lead to more cannibalization of each film, with both clocking in at longer runtimes and attempting to monopolize large-format and IMAX screens, making fans choose how they want to spend their evening instead of theater-hopping as they did for Barbenheimer.

When asked about his feelings on the coincidence, Villeneuve said, “Listen, I will be honest. The first Dune came out at the end of the pandemic. We made a great box office in a very rough environment. But we had the winds against us. Then the second movie, same thing. We were meant to release in the fall, and we had to release at the end of winter because of the two Hollywood strikes. We had success, but it was not easy. The third time, I said to myself, ‘Finally, there is no pandemic, no strike in sight. We will have a normal release.’ Then Disney put the biggest franchise of all time against us. I’m no fool. Those movies are a mammoth. So I was deeply disappointed.”

And he’s not wrong; it certainly stacks the odds against Dune for box office domination. But at the very least, Dunesday is catchy as hell, and it’s something fans have really latched onto. Whether or not they find themselves in the theaters for a combined 7+ hours to see both films, however, remains to be seen.