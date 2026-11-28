In just a few short weeks, Dune: Part Three will arrive in theaters. The film will be the last of Denis Villeneuve’s trilogy, adapting Frank Herbert’s 1969 novel Dune Messiah. It’s a film that fans of the Dune story are very eagerly anticipating and it’s poised to be one of the biggest releases of the year (even if it shares an opening date with Avengers: Doomsday). However, while the film will bring Villeneuve’s story to an end, there’s actually quite a few more stories in the Dune universe to tell.

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That’s why I think that Dune: Part Three shouldn’t be the end of the Dune franchise in its current iteration. Not only are there many more stories in the Dune universe that deserve to be told, but some of them are just so insanely weird that they must be seen to be believed — and honestly some sort of animated anthology series might be the perfect way to do it.

Dune Needs to Continue as an Animated Series Just So Things Can Get Real Weird

One of the things I think most people forget is that there are actually six books in the Dune series that Herbert wrote: Dune, Dune Messiah, Children of Dune, God Emperor of Dune, Heretics of Dune, and Chapterhouse: Dune. There are books that continue beyond that, but they are written by Herbert’s son Brian and author Kevin J. Anderson following Herbert’s death in 1986. Those six main books offer a lot of stories that don’t usually make it into adaptations and there are some truly wild ones that feel perfect for the rich world of animation.

Let’s take God Emperor of Dune, for example. That book has what might actually be the wildest story I can think of in the whole franchise: Paul’s son, Leto II, turns into a weird sandworm hybrid with a human face. No, I’m not kidding. As the third (and final) ruler of the Atreides Empire, Leto II ends up its only God Emperor before he’s assassinated. At a point in his story, he bonds with a colony of sandtrout. It changes him physically, turning him into the weird hybrid creature and letting him escape from the prison colony of Schuloch. That sort of thing is so weird that it honestly feels like it wouldn’t quite work in any other format but animation, but it’s also a story that is fascinating. It allows us to see how things continue beyond Paul’s story as well and that would be fascinating.

There Are a Lot of Weird Dune Stories That Would Look Really Cool in Animation

Of course, while Leto II becoming a weird sandworm hybrid might be the weirdest, there are other strange things in future Dune stories that are prime for the expansive visuals that animation can provide. Later books feature a lot of very weird and strange worldbuilding details and oddities. There are creatures called “chairdogs” in Heretics of Dune that are essentially living furniture that is at least partially sentient. That feels like something really only animation could make not insanely creepy. In live-action, it would be just too much but animation would be completely different — and arguably easier to work with.

There’s also the matter of the seemingly endless clones of Duncan Idaho who appear all through later books. Yes, we get a bit of that in the existing movies, but it’s also something that feels very well suited to continuing the tale through animation. There’s plenty of weird stuff to pursue with Duncan Idaho’s story.

Overall, the Dune franchise is a huge one with a lot of intricate, detailed stories and expansive worldbuilding like nothing else in sci-fi. Three (very well done) movies are by no means enough. Dune: Part Three might be Villeneuve’s last word, but the story really should continue — give me an animated series and let’s get weird.

What do you think? Sound off in the comments and on our forum about what weird Dune story you think deserves to be told.