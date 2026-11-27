Avengers: Doomsday has been dominating the headlines all week, and largely overshadowing the fact that it is but one of two of the biggest movies of the year releasing on the same day. The other film is Dune: Part Three, director Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated finale to the Dune movie trilogy. Fans quickly gave Friday, December 18th the unofficial nickname of “Dunesday,” and there are many who are hoping it will be the next double-feature cultural phenomenon like “Barbenheimer” (the same-day release of Barbie and Oppenheimer) in 2023. However, that’s not the way that Villeneuve feels about it.

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In a new interview with TIME, Denis Villeneuve expresses his own “disappointment” with Marvel Studios’ decision to stand on the release date for Avengers: Doomsday. Read below to find out why.

Dune 3 Director Speaks on Avengers: Doomsday “Disappointment”

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When asked how he feels about the shared release date between Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday, Villeneuve basically explains that intentionally or not, Marvel has triggered some level of his trauma from making and releasing these Dune movies.

“Listen, I will be honest. The first Dune came out at the end of the pandemic. We made a great box office in a very rough environment. But we had the winds against us. Then the second movie, same thing. We were meant to release in the fall, and we had to release at the end of winter because of the two Hollywood strikes. We had success, but it was not easy,” Villeneuve said. “The third time, I said to myself, ‘Finally, there is no pandemic, no strike in sight. We will have a normal release.’ Then Disney put the biggest franchise of all time against us. I’m no fool. Those movies are a mammoth. So I was deeply disappointed.”

Dune Trilogy / Warner Bros. Pictures

Many would probably agree that Villeneuve has a valid point: The first two Dune films definitely had their respective releases thrown off by the two biggest hits to the entertainment industry this decade: the 2020 Pandemic, and the 2023 Hollywood Strikes. And, to the credit of Villeneuve and Dune, both films did well at the box office (a combined $1.14 billion against a total budget of $355 million), and launched a (moderately) successful HBO spinoff series, Dune: Prophecy (Season 2 premiering in 2027), and won a combined 8 Oscars for its technical and stylistic achievements. A third film was well-earned – as was the chance for the franchise to enjoy at least one normal release date window.

Instead, like the pot of Dune: Part Three, there will be a massive battle for the throne (box office), with both Marvel and Warner Bros. careening toward incursion. Dune Part: Three has already achieved a key strategic victory over Avengers: Doomsday: securing the IMAX premium format.

“We had committed to this date, to IMAX. It was impossible to move. So I accepted my fate, praying to the gods of cinema,” Villeneuve continued. “Dune is not a mammoth like the Avengers, but it’s a sexy little animal that has a lot of firepower, and I hope we will survive. It could be one of the biggest box-office weekends of all time because of both movies. Am I in competition with the Avengers? Absolutely not. It’s a T. rex. But I stand proud because I think the film delivers.”

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Speaking personally, I think both Denis Villeneuve and Avengers: Doomsday director Joe and Anthony Russo will all end up toasting champagne (perhaps even together?) at the end of opening weekend. I will one-hundred-percent be seeing both films, possibly more than once in subsequent weeks of release. Both films are major cinematic events that represent the end of major chapters in cinema, and there is so much overlap in the primary fanbases of both films that it their releases will become a “Barbenheimer” cultural event, guaranteed.

We’ll all be watching how the box office battle plays out when Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday are released on December 18th.