Dwayne Johnson Makes Heartfelt Video for Fan Killed in Car Crash

Dwayne Johnson responded to calls for the actor to send love to late super-fan Aileen Pizarro, who was killed last week in a car crash on San Diego’s Interstate 805.

Heartfelt show of support from @TheRock to the brothers who lost their mom and sister in the horrible, wrong-way crash on I-805. pic.twitter.com/TXV1Gfgc4y — Brian Shlonsky (@10NewsBrian) August 27, 2018

Pizarro, 43, and daughter Aryana, 12, were killed when 18-year-old Trevor Heitmann, known as YouTube gamer “McSkillet,” drove his sports car the wrong way, crashing into the Pizarros at 100 miles per hour.

My beautiful mom who passed away loved @TheRock so so SO much. I’m trying to get him to do even a video saying her name for the funeral. If you could retweet the crap outta this for him to see it that’d mean the world. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/ypr4ZJzMxw — angelo pizarro (@mikkeltweets) August 25, 2018

Pizarro’s son, Angelo Pizarro, campaigned for Johnson to “do even a video saying her name for the funeral.” The tweet went viral, receiving more than 62,000 ‘likes’ and 86,000 retweets.

Johnson reached out to Angelo through Twitter, sending his condolences in a video shared through direct messages.

“I had turned on my phone and I saw a flood — thousands and thousands of tweets have come through — informing me about the devastating loss that you and your family are going through with your sister and your mom,” Johnson says in the video.

“I believe from what I’m told, your mom was a very, very big fan of mine. Anyway, man, I am just sending you so much love and light and strength your way, from my family to yours. And I just want to say thanks for reaching out man, and I am so sorry to hear about your sister and your mom and this tragic loss you and your family are going through. If your mom could see me now, which I’m sure she can, I just want to thank her for all the love and for being such a big fan.”

“Least I could do. Story is heartbreaking,” Johnson wrote in a subsequent tweet after the video went public. “Stay strong.”

The Pizarros will hold a memorial for Aileen and Aryana Saturday, September 8 at The Rock Church in San Diego, Pizarro announced in a tweet.