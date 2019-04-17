Dwayne Johnson Named in Time’s 100 Most Influential People

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been named on TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list, otherwise known as the TIME 100. The list consists of actors, athletes, world leaders, musicians, journalists, and more. Johnson, the man behind some of the world’s largest social media accounts, leads with an example of positivity and acceptance. As a result, he is one of the most influential people in the world.

In the TIME Magazine list, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot wrote a tribute to Johnson.

“There is no one in Hollywood quite like Dwayne Johnson, and certainly very few who are as busy,” Gadot wrote. “If you have had the pleasure to work with him, as I have on the Fast and Furious films, you know that he is full of heart and creates an environment on set filled with warmth and positivity.

“Dwayne is someone who believes the sky is the limit and will go above and beyond to make sure he gives 100% every single day, whether he is at the gym, working with his charity (the Dwayne Johnson Rock Foundation), being with his family and friends, or working on a new project.

“He is the true embodiment of the idea that people may forget what you said, people may forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel. Dwayne always makes sure people feel their best when he is around.”

Johnson has participated in countless charitable efforts, including work with Make-A-Wish, Beacon Experience, I Have A Dream Foundation, Red Cross, and many more.

Already one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, Johnson is showing no signs of slowing down. He recently promised his Black Adam movie is on the way, with a Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Fast & Furious spinoff in the form of Hobbs & Shaw, and Jungle Cruise having already completed filming.

Johnson’s personal story has become well known to his fans, prompting the forming his Seven Bucks Productions studio with ex-wife Dany Garcia. The company is named after his story of having only seven dollars in his pocket after failing to land a draft spot in the NFL.

“I was so broke that I couldn’t even afford a cab to the airport,” Johnson said, recalling what he refers to as his “Seven Bucks Moment.” From there, he relied on the help of his parents and others before finding a certain determination to never be broke again. “I pull out my wallet and I start looking through and I had a five, a one, and some change,” Johnson said. “I thought, ain’t this a bitch. I got seven bucks in my pocket. I got literally seven bucks in my pocket and I got nothing else.”

Johnson decided to end his pursuit of football and shift into a professional wrestling career. “I became ultra focused,” Johnson said. “I started training and the rest, as they say, is history.”

Now, Johnson is officially one of the most influential people on the planet.