Easy Rider Reboot: Dennis Hopper & Peter Fonda Movie Getting Revived

A reboot of the classic 1969 film Easy Rider is in the works. According to Variety, a reboot of the film is in early development and a "consortium of stakeholders and producers" which include Kodiak Pictures, Defiant Studios' Eric B. Fleischman, and the Jean Boulle Group currently own the adaptation rights to the project. Per the report, the producers are currently looking for "bold writers and/or directors" to update the project for "modern times" and cited Michael B. Jordan's Creed as an example.

"Our goal is to build upon the counterculture and freedom narrative the original left us with and give the youth of today a film that pays serious attention to their own countercultures and challenges," Maurice Fadida of Kodiak Pictures said. "What the young viewers of today are experiencing in their everyday lives may seem crazy to older generations, but it can very well become the societal norm, as was the case with the cultural shift of the late 1960s. We are hoping to play a part in that shift."

The original Easy Rider starred Jack Nicholson, Dennis Hopper, Peter Fonda, and Terry Southern and followed to Harley Davidson riders Wyatt (Hopper) and Billy (Fonda) as they ride across the country to deliver cocaine to Southern California. The film earned two Oscar nominations and is listed as one of the best 100 films of all time according to the American Film Institute. The film was a massive box office success, grossing $60 million on a budget of $400,000. The film also largely launched Nicholson acting career.

Given that this project is in the early development stage, there are no additional details at this time. Keep checking back with ComicBook.com for more information about the Easy Rider reboot as it becomes available.

What do you think about a reboot of Easy Rider? Is this a movie you would be interested in seeing? Let us know your thoughts about this in the comment section.