Ed Asner: Hollywood Mourns Iconic Actor

The entertainment industry was met with heartbreaking news on Sunday, with confirmation that legendary actor and phillanthropist Ed Asner has passed away at the age of 91. The actor reportedly passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, August 29, 2021, surrounded by his family. In the hours since Asner's passing was first reported, many have taken to social media to share tributes to him and his decades-long career, which include playing Lou Grant across the Mary Tyler Moore Show franchise, voicing Carl Fredericksen in Disney/Pixar's Up, and portraying Santa in 2003's Elf.

Asner also was no stranger to the world of comic book and superhero adaptations, voicing Roland Daggett in five episodes of Batman: The Animated Series, J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Granny Goodness in Superman: The Animated Series and Justice League Unlimited, Doctor Fate in Young Justice, Perry White in All-Star Superman, Sgt. Mike Cosgrove in Freakazoid!, Officer Barr in Spider-Man, and multiple characters in Captain Planet and the Planeteers. He also portrayed a hospital patient in a Season 2 episode of Doom Patrol.

On Sunday, fans and creatives from all industries took to social media to pay their respects to Asner, from fellow actors and co-stars, to members of the comic industry, and beyond. Here are just a few of those tributes.