Ed Asner: Hollywood Mourns Iconic Actor
The entertainment industry was met with heartbreaking news on Sunday, with confirmation that legendary actor and phillanthropist Ed Asner has passed away at the age of 91. The actor reportedly passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, August 29, 2021, surrounded by his family. In the hours since Asner's passing was first reported, many have taken to social media to share tributes to him and his decades-long career, which include playing Lou Grant across the Mary Tyler Moore Show franchise, voicing Carl Fredericksen in Disney/Pixar's Up, and portraying Santa in 2003's Elf.
Asner also was no stranger to the world of comic book and superhero adaptations, voicing Roland Daggett in five episodes of Batman: The Animated Series, J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Granny Goodness in Superman: The Animated Series and Justice League Unlimited, Doctor Fate in Young Justice, Perry White in All-Star Superman, Sgt. Mike Cosgrove in Freakazoid!, Officer Barr in Spider-Man, and multiple characters in Captain Planet and the Planeteers. He also portrayed a hospital patient in a Season 2 episode of Doom Patrol.
On Sunday, fans and creatives from all industries took to social media to pay their respects to Asner, from fellow actors and co-stars, to members of the comic industry, and beyond. Here are just a few of those tributes.
I am heartbroken to say goodbye to our friend #EdAsner who graced #CentralParkTV as the voice of Bitsy’s brother Ambrose. He was a Legend, a beautiful soul and a truly brilliant actor. Love you sir! We will miss down here, but smiling that you are have fittingly gone Up. pic.twitter.com/EAjuW9a3J5— Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 29, 2021
Ed Asner was a talented actor and a very nice man. He always had a twinkle in his eye. Rest In Peace, Ed.— John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) August 29, 2021
Oh Ed Asner Rest In Peace and power friend. what a truly good and honorable human you were .gratitude for all you did for the screen Actors Guild ,when it was a true Union bless you. @Frances_Fisher @EllenBarkin— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 29, 2021
Ed Asner, who won seven Emmy awards including five for the unforgettable role of Lou Grant, has passed away. He was a giant on the screen, and a philanthropist, too. A man of true heart and talent. He will be missed.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 29, 2021
Ed Asner was a fine man and a great actor. He was tough in the ways that count and suffered no fools. I acted with him just once and knew how lucky I was to do so. A hero. Rest in peace, Ed.— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) August 29, 2021
Had the privilege of locking eyes with #EdAsner on Studio 60 and it meant a lot to me because I grew up loving him and he was one of those rare actors who just shot straight. He couldn’t help it. Rest In Peace, sir. Well done.— Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) August 29, 2021
Was having lunch at Jinkys in Studio City & #EdAsner was sitting behind me. I turned around & asked if I could join him, he said he'd love nothing better. We talked for 31/2 hrs & his bear hug at the end was in league with my dad's, who was famous 4 his. What a gift he was. #RIP https://t.co/pi4wgHwwdp— Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) August 29, 2021
RIP to a legend. It was an honor for the entire Cobra Kai family whenever Mr. Asner visited our dojo. His sense of humor was contagious both on and off camera. Here he is keeping things light on our very first day of production. My deepest condolences to his loved ones. #edasner pic.twitter.com/ctXlMuqqTZ— Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) August 29, 2021
Ed Asner fought for the rights and dignity of people he did not know, who were not like himself. That's the greatest achievement a person can claim in this life. RIP.— John Rogers (@jonrog1) August 29, 2021
Ed Asner was a truly great, kind man. His last email to me read “Thank you, darling.” That was last Thursday. I’ll be printing that out and framing it. Go to the good afterlife you deserve, Ed. You are loved.— Colleen Doran (@ColleenDoran) August 29, 2021