Eddie Murphy To Receive Distinguished Artisan Award From Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

✖

Eddie Murphy is set to receive a Distinguished Artisan Award from the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The Coming 2 America actor will get this honor from his co-star Arsenio Hall. Four decades in the business have seen Murphy deliver a lot of hits from Beverly Hills Cop, The Nutty Professor, and Shrek. All that success comes with some deserved recognition from his peers. In a press release from the Guild, they point out that he’s the most commercially successful African-American actor in the history of the motion picture business. It would be hard to argue that fact from the dominance of the late 80s to the 90s in popular culture. Fans have loved seeing his career take on different dimensions in the ensuing decades as well. The 8th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards gets going virtually on Saturday, April 3rd. Check out what president Julie Socash had to say about Murphy’s accomplishments down below:

"From The Nutty Professor to Prince Akeem, Eddie Murphy is a legendary actor whose myriad of characters live in our hearts forever. He has expertly created memorable personalities in numerous award-winning films, often portraying multiple characters in the same film,” Socash offered. “This award recognizes all the hours that he has spent in the make-up chair collaborating with our talented and innovative make-up artists and hairstylists, and we celebrate these great relationships and Eddie's enormous talents.”

The Royal Family has always treasured family far beyond anything else. Even when surprised with a 30-year-old son and his…, as they say, moms. Take part in the Royal festivities on @primevideo March 5. pic.twitter.com/aNtKosjCt8 — Zamunda Royals (@ZamundaRoyals) February 3, 2021

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild describes the award down below:

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild's Distinguished Artisan Award is given annually to those whose body of work in the film and television industry was richly enhanced by the consistent collaboration of make-up and hairstyling artistry creating memorable characters throughout their career. Previous recipients include Sir Patrick Stewart, Melissa McCarthy, Gary Oldman, Johnny Depp, Ryan Murphy, and Guillermo del Toro.

Will you be seeing Coming 2 America when it drops? Let us know down in the comments!