Coming 2 America Cast Congratulates Ruth Carter on Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Coming 2 America cast congratulated Ruth Carter on getting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The costume designer had the honor announced a little while ago and the stars of the new movie are happy for their friend. Carter has been working in the industry for a long time now and her credits include Black Panther, School Daze, Malcolm X, Amistad, and Selma. 30 years have seen her participate in countless projects like Coming 2 America. Recently, the Internet enjoyed the fact that she included some pieces from Maxhosa and used them in the film. It’s a nice touch in a film that’s supposed to have action happening in Africa. Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Wesley Snipes, and Shari Headley all had kind words for the costume design icon. Check out some of their messages down below:

Comicbook.com actually spoke with Carter about her illustrious career. The costume designer spoke about how working on Black Panther was a singular honor.

“Well, the opportunity to weave the cultural story into a futuristic model was an honor,” Carter explain. “When you look through much of the artistry throughout the continent of Africa, that depict all of the tribal techniques and practices, you're thinking about what we could use to make this dynamic and it starts to pop out at you. When you think about the Ndebele people of South Africa and their neck rings and their arm rings, and you see that there's women in Asia that also wear these rings, and you hear the folklore, you read the folklore that they were initially done to protect them from attacks from wild animals, so there's a piece of superhero right there, and it becomes kind of a part of the story.”

“When you read about Black Panther and the comics and how it melded traditional African dress within the story of the Black Panther, part of the story itself is cultural and has really less to do with superheroes as it is to do with this fictitious place that is in Africa that has vibranium, and their cultures that have melded together, and there's a tribal council, and you start going, ‘There's a big story here,’ and the Black Panther is the one who holds the magic,” she added. “And how do I set him in Wakanda? We've seen him outside of Wakanda. Now he's at home. How does he look at home? How does he work in this world as a superhero? And then you start putting it together.”

