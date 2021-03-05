Coming 2 America: Eddie Murphy Reveals How His Daughter Worked to Prove Herself

✖

Eddie Murphy revealed how his daughter worked to prove herself on the set of Coming 2 America. Bella has her acting debut in the film, and she knows the pressure of living up to that legacy. (Funny enough, her character is having similar struggles in the film.) The comedian and his daughter spoke to ET about the upcoming feature. Murphy had a simple rule that all of his children would wait until they were 18 to act professionally. Well, the 19-year-old was up for the challenge. Everything went very smoothly for the most part, until a certain scene with a staff threw both her father and Wesley Snipes into harm’s way. Bella knew she would never live it down if there were any accidents, so she had to really focus up. Unfortunately, that wasn’t going to stop the legendary comedian from getting a quick joke in during that distress.

"I told her that she couldn't work until she was 18, but she started acting lessons, she was doing an acting school and stuff for maybe two years before that," Eddie shared with the publication. "The role was her age, it was somebody her age, so I was like, 'Mmkay, this is your age, you can go up for this.' So she auditioned for it and got the part."

"I was very nervous," Bella added. "You know, I didn't want people to, you know, think that I was just doing this because I can or you know, I didn't want people to watch it and be like, 'Oh, that's his daughter because she can't keep up with everyone,' you know?"

Funny enough, there was almost a moment she got grounded because of a stunt that almost went sideways.

"There's actually a moment where I came down with my bow staff and I was supposed to whack my dad and he was, like, blocking, but the way I came down was way too close to his knuckles," she explained. "I saw his life flash before his eyes and we were just frozen there and I was like, 'What's about to happen?' And [director] Craig [Brewer] yelled cut and after my dad was like, 'You're grounded!'"

Check out the official synopsis for Coming 2 America:

"Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began."

Are you excited for Coming 2 America? Let us know down in the comments!