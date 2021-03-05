Coming 2 America: Eddie Murphy Reveals Why Sequel Took So Long

✖

Coming 2 America star Eddie Murphy addressed why it took so long to get a sequel to the first movie. In a conversation with Extra, the beloved comedian laid out the long and winding road to get to this point. Fans will note that Coming to America debuted in 1988. So, that leaves a 30-year chunk of time where there was nothing going on. The 59-year-old explained that there was no real movement toward a sequel until the last couple of years. it’s not like the movie made all that money initially to spark instant sequel talk. But, over time, Coming to America became a cult classic, and that constant pressure from the fans kind of forced the filmmakers’ hands. Now, we’re just a few weeks away from Coming 2 America and the stars are happy that everything ended up coming together the way it did.

"We never planned on making a sequel to the movie," Murphy said in the interview. "We had done the movie and it was in the past. But the movie stayed around. Of all the movies that I've done over the last 40 years, Coming to America is the only one that ... has a cult following," Murphy continued. "... And then, maybe around six, five years ago, I got an idea. Then it took four years for it to come together."

Here's a look at the official synopsis for Coming 2 America:

"Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began."

The film stars Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Also starring John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bella Murphy Screenplay by: Kenya Barris and Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield Story by: Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield and Justin Kanew Directed by: Craig Brewer Based on characters created by: Eddie Murphy Produced by: Kevin Misher and Eddie Murphy Costumes by: Ruth E. Carter."

