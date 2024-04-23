Crew Members Injured Filming New Eddie Murphy Movie for Amazon MGM Studios

There was an accident on the set of Eddie Murphy's latest film, resulting in injuries to multiple crew members. The Amazon MGM Studios movie, The Pickup, also stars Keke Palmer and has been filming in Atlanta. On Saturday, according to a spokesperson from the studio, an accident occurred during the filming of a second unit sequence while working on a previously rehearsed stunt.

"Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned and several members of the crew were injured as a result," the spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

The spokesperson added, "We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering. The well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest industry standards of safety while filming. All safety precautions were reviewed prior to and monitored during the shoot."

The accident was first reported by the Associated Press. That report claims that the accident in question was a car crash caused by a truck "locking up" during the filming of a scene. The truck struck another vehicle on the set and caused the injuries, resulting in the hospitalization of two crew members. Fortunately, none of the injuries sustained were life-threatening.

According to an anonymous source from the set, the injuries sustained "ranged from bumps and bruises to broken bones." As of Tuesday, one of the crew members remains in the hospital but the other has already been released.

That same anonymous source told the AP that the situation "was a completely freak accident" that took place during filming. The stunt in question wasn't considered to be a treacherous one.

The Pickup is the latest collaboration between Eddie Murphy and Amazon MGM Studios, following the release of 2023's Candy Cane Lane. The film is directed by Barbershop and The Blackening's Tim Story, with a screenplay from Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider. The cast of the heist comedy also includes Pete Davidson, Eva Longoria, Andrew Dice Clay, and Marshawn Lynch.