Mission: Impossible 8 Adds Severance Star

Mission: Impossible 8 has added Severance star Tramell Tillman to its cast.

Tillman played "Seth Milchick" in Ben Stiller and Apple TV+'s Severance – a white-collar corporate supervisor for the Lumon corporation. During the course of the season, the mystery-drama revealed the smiling supervisor was much more nefarious, working with manager Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette) to keep Lumon's "severed" employees on task – and not asking questions about their true identities outside of work. The perfect resume for a Mission: Impossible movie.

After Severance's first season concluded, Tillman became a standout (and meme sensation) for his satirical send-up of corporate culture and those who shepherd it. Now, every office worker is likely to have a Seth Milchick meme in their arsenal. He's set to return in the highly-anticipated Season 2 later this year.

In addition to Severance, Tillman has appeared in acclaimed TV series like Amazon's Hunters, MGM's The Godfather of Harlem, and CBS's modern Sherlock Holmes series Elementary. He's now jumped to films, with several already in the pipeline, including the college raunch-comedy Sweethearts, and the revenge thriller Barron's Cove, but obviously Mission: Impossible 8 is a next-level career jump.

What Is Mission: Impossible 8 About?

The plot of Mission: Impossible 8 will continue the cliffhanger ending of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF raced and battled across the globe to keep terrorist Gabriel (Esai Morales) from getting the halves of "the key" that controls a powerful AI "Entity" that will become the ultimate weapon in cyber warfare. Ethan managed to get the key in hand (despite suffering heavy losses), but getting to the Entity itself requires a whole second movie, as the AI's source code is trapped on a Russian sub it sank, lost beneath the Arctic ice. With terrorists, arms dealers, and intelligence agencies from across the world now pursuing Ethan, this next mission is looking more and more "impossible" by the minute...

The returning cast includes Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, and Pom Klementieff. New cast members include Holt McCallany (Mindhunters), Nick Offerman (Parks and Rec, Civil War), Janet McTeer (Ozark), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Lucy Tulugarjuk, Katy O'Brian (The Mandalorian), and Tramell Tillman (Severance).

In a somewhat confusing move, Mission: Impossible 8 will NOT be going with the title "Dead Reckoning – Part Two." Paramount went back and altered Mission: Impossible 7's Paramount+ streaming title, dropping the "Part One" portion and just calling it "Dead Reckoning." The official subtitle of Mission: Impossible 8 has not been revealed yet.

Mission: Impossible 8 will now be released exclusively in theaters on May 23, 2025.

