Spider-Man 2 Wins Big in Its Return to the Box Office

Spider-Man Mondays continues its impressive run in theaters, with Spider-Man 2 posting some big numbers at the domestic box office. 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of Spider-Man 2, but it's not the only Spidey flick to celebrate an anniversary this year. We also have the 10th anniversary of Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which is probably why Sony Pictures announced that all eight live-action Spider-Man movies are swinging back into select theaters weekly for Spider-Mondays. Last week gave us 2002's Spider-Man, and yesterday Spider-Man 2 took its place at the box office.

As of this writing, Spider-Man 2 pulled in $805k on Monday, with the final numbers from other studios slowly trickling in. Alex Garland's Civil War remained at the top of the box office over the weekend, pulling in $11.2 million domestically. Abigail managed to eke out a solid launch with $10.2 million. The thriller was originally expected to gross between $12-15 million during its opening weekend, but those numbers fell short. The same goes for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare as the $60 million blockbuster grossed just $9 million upon opening.

What is Spider-Man 2 about?

When a failed nuclear fusion experiment results in an explosion that kills his wife, Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) is transformed into Dr. Octopus, a cyborg with deadly metal tentacles. Doc Ock blames Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) for the accident and seeks revenge. Meanwhile, Spidey's alter ego, Peter Parker, faces fading powers and self-doubt. Complicating matters are his best friend's (James Franco) hatred for Spider-Man and his true love's (Kirsten Dunst) sudden engagement to another man.

Spider-Man 4 gets an update from Tom Holland

Current Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has provided an update on the fourth movie in his franchise. During an appearance at the Sands International Film Festival in Scotland, Holland gave an update on the future MCU outing, rumored to be the first in a new Spider-Man trilogy co-produced by Sony and Marvel Studios.

"The simple answer is that I'll always want to do Spider-Man films," Holland told Deadline. "I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I'll always want to do more."

Acknowledging the more "complicated answer," Holland explained the hold-up: crafting a story that serves as a worthy followup to 2017's Homecoming, 2019's Far From Home, and 2021's No Way Home, without repeating what's come before.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we've cracked it, we have a legacy to protect," Holland said. "The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

Holland added, "This is the first time in this process that I've been part of the creative so early. It's just a process where I'm watching and learning. It's just a really fun stage for me. Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we're not overdoing the same things."