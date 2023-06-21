Edge of Tomorrow 2: Christopher McQuarrie Teases "Really Cool" Sequel Idea

Paramount Pictures is gearing up to release the next installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, and initial reactions to the film have been pretty astounding. Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One held its world premiere in Rome, Italy, and they have been revealing a bunch of cool things on the red carpet. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis was in attendance at the premiere and had the chance to chat with director Christopher McQuarrie and ask him about a sequel to another Tom Cruise film. While speaking with us, McQuarrie reveals that they have a really cool idea for Edge of Tomorrow 2 that may or may not ever see the light of day.

"I don't know," McQuarrie told us. "We had such a cool idea for a sequel. I would have loved to see that come together. It's just that so many stars have to align. It's a really tricky one."

Edge of Tomorrow Director on the Upcoming Sequel

Previously, director Doug Liman confirmed with Collider that if he could get Cruise and Emily Blunt on board the Edge of Tomorrow sequel and have everything lineup with their schedules, the project would actually move pretty rapidly.

"It's one of these things where if Tom, Emily, and I were to say, 'We're ready to pull the trigger on this script,' it's Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, the film gets made," Liman recently revealed. "That's pretty much how Hollywood works. The stars are the gatekeepers. If you can get Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt to commit to the movie, it's going to happen."

Liman went on to admit that, even though he has a lot of passion for the sequel, he doesn't actually have a script ready for Edge of Tomorrow 2, yet this obstacle wasn't something that hindered the filming of the original movie.

"For [the first movie], the script wasn't there when we started shooting. Tom and I often laugh about this, that during prep on that movie we'd say to ourselves, 'There's nothing like a looming start date for the shoot to put pressure down to get the script right,'" the filmmaker admitted. "And then while we were shooting the movie, we'd say to ourselves, 'There's nothing like a looming wrap date to really put pressure down to getting the script done.' Then when while we're editing the movie, we're like, 'There's nothing like a looming release date to force you to get the script right.' These are really big, imaginative movies."

