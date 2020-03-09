Emily Blunt Hopes the “Stars Align” for Edge of Tomorrow Sequel

In the years since Edge of Tomorrow landed in theaters back in 2014, star Emily Blunt has seen a massive surge of success in her career, which puts some obstacles in the way of her return for Edge of Tomorrow 2, though the actress isn’t giving up hope on returning to the franchise, recently revealing that she hopes the “stars align” for her, director Doug Liman, and co-star Tom Cruise to move forward on the project. Blunt stars in this year’s A Quiet Place Part II and Jungle Cruise, both of which allow her to show off her survival and action-adventure skills and hopefully hold over audiences until we get the Edge of Tomorrow sequel.

“I think there’s an idea, that [Liman] says is great,” Blunt revealed to IndieWire. “And he says this guy came in and cracked the case. How the stars will all align for us to be able to do it. I don’t know. I hope they do.”

Far from being blind optimism about the sequel, Blunt went on to note how much the original film meant to her.

“I absolutely adored it,” the actress pointed out. “It broke my body in half, but I’d be willing to do it again to work with those boys who I love. So let’s see.”

In the 2014 film, inspired by the Japanese light novel All You Need is Kill, written by Hiroshi Sakurazaka with illustrations provided by Yoshitoshi Abe, “When Earth falls under attack from invincible aliens, no military unit in the world is able to beat them. Maj. William Cage (Cruise), an officer who has never seen combat, is assigned to a suicide mission. Killed within moments, Cage finds himself thrown into a time loop, in which he relives the same brutal fight — and his death — over and over again. However, Cage’s fighting skills improve with each encore, bringing him and a comrade (Blunt) ever closer to defeating the aliens.”

Earlier this year, Liman took to Instagram to tease the complicated nature of the timelines for the upcoming sequel, confirming that it still remains an important project for him.

Blunt went on to joke that, by the time the stars do align, special effects will be necessary to replicate their more youthful days.

“Tom and I are going to be 70 before we make another one,” Blunted admitted. “It’s going to look a bit weird. We’ll have to do a real flashforward one.”

She added, “We’ll go full [The] Irishman, it’ll be the Irishman version of Edge of Tomorrow.”

